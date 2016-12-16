Catholic Key,News
Celebrating 70 years of priesthood with Msgr. William J. Blacet
There was no mistaking it — this was not Mass as usual for the Third Sunday of Advent at Our Lady... Continue reading
Catholic Key,News
Bishop Johnston celebrates Mass for Our Lady of Hope Ordinariate community
It felt like a beautiful trip back in time. ... Continue reading
Catholic Key,News
Buenos Dias, La Virgen de Guadalupe
A big full moon shone whitely in the dark blue skies above the Grotto of Our Lady of Guadalupe... Continue reading
Catholic Key,News
Christ the King Parish celebrates the Solemnity of Christ the King
The Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe is celebrated one week before the... Continue reading
Catholic Key News
-
Celebrating 70 years of priesthood with Msgr. William J. Blacet
There was no mistaking it — this was not Mass as usual for the Third Sunday of Advent at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church. ...Continue Reading0 comments
-
Bishop Johnston celebrates Mass for Our Lady of Hope Ordinariate community
It felt like a beautiful trip back in time. Continue Reading0 comments1 votes
-
Ordination to end long journey to priesthood
It matters not whether the sun shines or it’s wet on Dec. 17. Continue Reading0 comments
-
Buenos Dias, La Virgen de Guadalupe
A big full moon shone whitely in the dark blue skies above the Grotto of Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine on Avenida Cesar Chavez. ...Continue Reading0 comments
-
A mission in service: four orders of knights hold common ground
What do the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph and the Archdioceses of Washington D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles and Boston have in common?Continue Reading0 comments
-
Clergy Assignments
Bishop Johnston is pleased to make the following clergy assignments:Continue Reading0 comments
Around the Diocese
-
Jumping into the pool
There is a story of a man who saw another man drowning in a swimming pool. Continue Reading0 comments
-
A Gift from the Magi
Advent is the beginning of a new liturgical year Continue Reading0 comments
-
Science vs. Faith: a False Dichotomy
On a recent evening, I attended a presentation by Drs. Pilar Calva and Mercedes Wilson at Arrupe Hall on the campus of Rockhurst University.Continue Reading1 comment
-
The Capacity for Surprise
As Christmas day approaches, I find myself living vicariously through my children. Continue Reading0 comments
-
Resolve doubts and move on
As a boy at this time of year, our large family eagerly anticipated the smells of cookies, pies, dressing Continue Reading0 comments
-
¿Peregrinación? ¿Retiro espiritual? Así concluimos el Año Jubilar de la Misericordia
Del 17 al 20 de noviembre viajamos 27 personas a la diócesis de Peoria, Illinois para hacer una pequeña peregrinación y un retiro espiritual al ...Continue Reading0 comments
-
A dwelling place for God
This past summer, after two years and several failed attempts to sell our house in Kansas City, we put it back on the market. Continue Reading0 comments
Wednesday
January 04, 2017