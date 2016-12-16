Catholic Key,News

Celebrating 70 years of priesthood with Msgr. William J. Blacet

There was no mistaking it — this was not Mass as usual for the Third Sunday of Advent at Our Lady... Continue reading

Catholic Key,News

Buenos Dias, La Virgen de Guadalupe

A big full moon shone whitely in the dark blue skies above the Grotto of Our Lady of Guadalupe... Continue reading

Catholic Key,News

Christ the King Parish celebrates the Solemnity of Christ the King

The Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe is celebrated one week before the... Continue reading

Catholic Key News

Around the Diocese

Wednesday
January 04, 2017
Newspaper of the Diocese of Kansas City ~ St. Joseph