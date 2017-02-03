Bishop Sullivan Center offers summer internships

KANSAS CITY — Bishop Sullivan Center, through the generosity of the Catherin V. Merrill Foundation is again offering a summer internship program for Catholic college students to serve the needy or marginalized in the Kansas City community.

There are 24 full-time positions available at eight non-profit organizations throughout Kansas City. Student interns will be compensated at $12 per hour, with a potential bonus at the end of the summer dependent upon performance. Organizations include Bishop Sullivan Center, Catholic Charities, Boys Grow, Don Bosco Center, Hope Faith Ministries, Journey to New Life, Operation Breakthrough and the Upper Room.

The program seeks to help students gain experience working with individuals who struggle financially, learn about the causes and possible solutions to poverty, and make a personal connection between experiences and faith.

The Catherin V. Merrill Foundation stipulates that the program is for students, active in their Catholic faith who will enter their second, third or fourth year in college this coming fall. Program requirements include, writing a weekly reflection paper, attending meetings periodically with other students and the summer intern program manager. Interns may not miss more than one week due to vacation.

The application process includes an online application; one letter of recommendation from an adult who is not a family member; and one letter of recommendation from a parish pastor or staff member (or campus ministry equivalent). Letters of Recommendation are to be sent directly from the person recommending the applicant to Phil.Smith@BishopSullivan.org by 11:59 p.m., March 1. Applicants will be given an in-person interview. For those attending school outside of Kansas City, the interview can be scheduled over a break. After he receives application and recommendation letters, applicants will receive an email from Phil Smith to schedule an interview.

Orientation for all interns will be May 22-26, and the internship runs May 30-July 28.

For more information, and to submit an application, visit www.bishopsullivan.org. For questions about the application or recommendation letters, email Phil.Smith@BishopSullivan.org or call (816) 231-0984.