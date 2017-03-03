2017 Lenten Fish Dinners,Shrimp Boils & Other Feasts

Fish Fry at the Opera – Lenten Friday Event, join us March 10 for a traditional fish fry followed by talk/discussion led by Father Thomas B. Curran, S.J., Rockhurst University President. Complete the evening by attending Dead Man Walking Opera. Doors open 5 p.m., Lyric Opera’s Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building (712 E. 18th St., Kansas City). 5 – 6 p.m. buffet supper served in rehearsal hall; 6 p.m., Father Curran begins speaking; 6:45 p.m., depart to go to the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts for 7:30 p.m. curtain Dead Man Walking, the opera. Fish fry, discussion and opera Dead Man Walking – $75/person. Fish fry and talk only, $15. For tickets, visit http://tickets.kcopera.org/single/SYOS.aspx?p=10281. Noon March 7, ticket sales for this event end.

Lenten Fish Dinners, 5 – 7:30 p.m., March 24, 31 & April 7, St. Mark’s Parish Center, 3736 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence. $11/Adults; $5/Children 4-10, Children under 3 – Free. Carry Out Available. Sponsored by: Knights of Columbus #6794.

Lenten Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7, Our Lady of the Presentation Parish, 130 NW Murray Road, Lee’s Summit. $12/ adults, $5/children 4-10. Ages 0-3 and 90 & up FREE! Desserts sold separately. Proceeds support the youth service mission trip. For more info, contact Our Lady of the Presentation (816) 251-1100.

Lenten Fish Fry by Scout Troop 178, 5 –7:30 p.m., March 3, 10, 17, & 24, Nativity of Mary School Cafeteria, 10021 E. 36th Terrace, Independence. (enter through school’s north entrance.) Dinners $10/adults; $5/children 6-11; children under 5 free. Combo platter/$13. Desserts sold separately, @ $1.

Lenten Fish Fry, March 3, 10, 24, 31 & April 7, St. Patrick School cafeteria, 1401 NE 42nd Terrace, Kansas City. Doors open 5 p.m. $10/adults; $5/ kids.

Fish Fry Fridays, 5 – 7 p.m., March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7, St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 2001 S. Broadway, Oak Grove. $9/Adults; $4/ Kids 6-12, under 6 free. $40/Family. For more info, call (816) 690-3165.

Friday Fish Fries, 5 – 7:30 p.m., March 24, April 7, St. Andrew the Apostle Parish Hall, 6415 NE Antioch Road, Gladstone. $13/adults; $6/children, $45/family. Sponsored by St. Andrew’s Knights of Columbus.

Fish Fry-day, 4 – 7 p.m., March 10, Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, 401 W. Broadway, Higginsville. $10/adults; $5/Child (6-12); under 6, free. Carry-out available, (660) 584-3038.

Lenten Fish Fries, 4 – 7 p.m., March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, and April 7, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 2700 E. Mechanic, Harrisonville. $10/adults $5/children 6-12; 5 and under free; $30 max. family. For more info, call Larry (816) 805 5736. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus in Harrisonville.

Fish Fry Fridays, 4:30 -7 p.m., March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7 St. John LaLande Parish Center, 805 NW RD Mize Road, Blue Springs (Enter Center behind the Church) All you can eat $10/adults, $5/ children 6-12, under 6 Free, family max. $30. Ala carte $5 extra. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus, desserts provided by the Ladies Auxiliary for donations.

Fish Fry-days, 5 – 7 p.m., March 3, 10, 24 & April 7, St. Gregory’s Parish Hall, 333 South Davis, Maryville. March 3 and 24 ticket prices – $8/Adults; $3/ Children 6-12; Kids 5 & under. March 10, benefit for Special Olympics Missouri Training for Life Camp, and April 7, benefit for Camp Quality; both dates free will offering. Sponsored by the Maryville Knights of Columbus.

St. Margaret’s Fish Fry, 5 – 7:30 p.m., March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7, St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 777 NE Blackwell Road, Lee’s Summit. Maitre D’ greets you at the door, escorts and seats you. Waiters take orders and return with hot meals. Dessert tables. $9-$12/person, kids 4 and under free. Take-out available. Credit cards accepted.

Holy Rosary’s All You Can Eat Spiced Boiled Shrimp Dinner, $18/ in advance or $20/at the door. 4 – 7 p.m., March 10, American Sons of Columbus Hall, 2415 Independence Ave, Kansas City. Call (816) 842-5440, ext 2, for more info.

Lenten Shrimp Boil/Fish Dinners, 5 – 7 p.m., March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 & April 7, St. Regis Parish Hall, 8941 James A. Reed Rd., Kansas City. Live music/entertainment planned each week. $10/Shrimp, fish or combo dinner/pizza dinner; children 5 and under free; $40/ family meal deal. Desserts, cold soda sold separately. Sponsored by The St. Regis Knights of Columbus, Ladies Auxiliary, and Scout Troop/ Pack 98.

Lenten Fish Fry, 5 – 7:30 p.m., March 24, Cure’ of Ars school cafeteria, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, Kan. Cash bar. Carry out option and walkups welcome. $15/adults, $10/5-18, under 5 free, $40/families. Sponsored by Cure’ of Ars Knights of Columbus.

Lenten Dinners, 5-7 p.m., March 3, 10, 24, 31 & April 7, St. Francis Xavier Parish Center, 27th and Penn Street, St. Joseph. (March 3, 10) cheese enchilada meal (March 24 & 31, April 7) fish and shrimp meal. Free Will offering.

Fish Fry & Bingo, 5 – 7 p.m., dinner 7 – 9 p.m., Bingo, March 3, 10, 24, 31, and April 7, St. Anthony’s St. Joseph Hall 3208 Lexington, Kansas City. $10/adults; $6/children under 12. Drinks and desserts $1 each. Hosted by The Knights of Columbus Cardinal Glennon Council # 4613.

Fish Fry Fridays, 5:30 – 7 p.m., March 3, 10, 17, & 24, Saint James Parish, 5814 King Hill Ave., St. Joseph, $9/adults; $5/children under 12.

Lenten Fish Fries, 5 – 8 p.m., March 10, 24 & April 7, St. James School gym, 309 S. Stewart Road, Liberty. For 21 and older, beer and wine available for purchase. $10/adults; $5/children. Cash, checks and credit cards accepted. Take-out available. Call the parish office (816)781-4343 for more information. Hosted by The St. James, Liberty, Knights of Columbus Council #6780.

Lenten Fish Frydays, 5 – 7:30 p.m., March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, and April 7, Good Shepherd Catholic Church,18601 N. 169 Hwy, Smithville. $10/Shrimp, $10/combo (Fish, Shrimp), $10/Fried or Baked fish. $5/Grilled Cheese or Cheese Pizza. Sides included. Desserts available (made by the Altar Society) $2. Dine in only: $1 Senior (60) & Children (7-12) discount, 6 and under free. Carry-out available call (816) 532-4344. Hosted by the Good Shepherd Knights of Columbus Council 9272.

Fish Fries, 5 – 7:30 p.m., March 3, 10, 24, 31, and April 7, 1205 N. 49th Terrace, St. Joseph. sides $10/adults; $5/kids 12 and under. Drive-thru window for carry-out. Soft ice cream and brownies available for purchase. Sponsored by the Bishop LeBlond Knights of Columbus Council 5067.

Hibernian Shrimp Dinners, 5 – 7 p.m., March 3, 10, 24, 31 and April 7, Redemptorist Parish Hall, 3333 Broadway, Kansas City. All you can eat. Cash bar serving beer & wine for those over 21. $14/adults, $6/children under 6-13, 5 and under free, family max $32. Bishop Johnston helping to serve during first part of evening. Ladies’AOH Bake Sale, 5 – 7 p.m., March 3, 10, 24, 31 and April 7, Redemptorist Parish Hall – 3333 Broadway, Kansas City, in conjunction with the Hibernian Lenten Shrimp Dinners. Proceeds to local charities.

Fish Feasts, 1:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., March 10, 24, & April 7, St. Louis Parish, 60th and Swope Parkway. $9/person. Beverage with on-site dining. Free delivery 5 dinners or more, call (816) 333-1204 or (816) 444-6535.

Fish Fry Friday, 5 – 7 p.m., March 10, Holy Trinity Church, 407 Cherry Street, Weston. $10/adults, $5/children 3-12, under 3 free. $30/family 4+ (parents & dependent children) $30. Hosted by the Women’s Guild of Holy Trinity Parish.

Lenten Fish Dinners, 5-7 p.m., March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 & April 7, Church of the Santa Fe, 231 South Sibley, Buckner. all you can eat. $9/adults; $8/seniors $5/children.

Lenten Fish Fries, 5 – 7 p.m., March 10, 24, and April 7, St. Patrick Parish, 400 W. Nursery Street, Butler. $10/adults, $5/children 6 – 12, 5 and under free. 25% of the profits go to our St. Vincent De Paul Society to help families in need and the other 75% will go toward replacing the sidewalk in front of the Church.

Lenten Fish Fries, 5:30 – 7 p.m., March 3, 10, 24, 31, Holy Spirit Parish, 1800 SW State Route 150, Lees Summit. $10/adults; $6/children 10 and under. One-half pound shrimp $5. Beer and wine available. Sponsored by the Holy Spirit Knights of Columbus Council 8334.

Special Lenten Dinner, 5 – 7:30 p.m., March 10, Our Lady of Hope School Cafeteria, 4232 Mercier, Kansas City (next door to Guardian Angels Church). Cheese & onion enchiladas, tostado & rice platter, $8/person. (no substitutions) Dessert and drinks extra. Hosted by Guardian Angels Holy Name Society.

Famous Fish Dinners, 4:30 – 7 p.m., March 3, 10, 24, 31 and April 7, St. Ann’s, 10113 E. Lexington, at the corner of Cedar and Lexington, Independence. Price range: $9.50 to $11; fish sandwich & fries, $4. Ala carte items purchased separately. Desserts sold separately by the Altar Society. March 17, in addition to fish, we’re offering a corned beef dinner, $10/plate. Advance reservations suggested. Call (816) 252-1160 for more information.

Down home country fish fries, 6 – 8 p.m., March 3, 10, 24, 31, St. Munchin Church, 301 N. Cedar, Cameron. $10/adults, $7/ kids, 6 – 12, 5 and under free. Carry-Out available. St. Munchin Church to partner with Community of Christ and other area churches to host a fish fry benefiting Camp Quality, 6 – 8 p.m., April 7, St. Munchin’s.

Fish Fry-day Feasts, 5 – 8 p.m., March 24, April 7, Christ the King Church Hall, 8510 Wornall Road, Kansas City. $10/adults, $5/kids 12 and under. Adult beverages available. Hosted by Knights of Columbus Council #527.

Lenten Fish Dinners, 4:40 – 7:30 p.m., March 3 & 31, St. Robert Bellarmine Church’s new multi-purpose room by office, 4313 S. 7 Highway, Blue Springs. $9.50/ adults, $5/ children, $25/ family (2 adults & 2+ children), 5 and under free. “Supersize” is available $1 extra. Proceeds benefit various church projects.

Lenten Fish all-you- can-eat Fries, 5 – 7:30 p.m., March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7, 5101 Blue Ridge Cut-off, Kansas City. Fish fries except March 17, then corned beef; $10/adults, $5/children 5 – 12, 5 and under free. (Fried shrimp $3 extra) Beer, Pop and Dessert extra. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #4962.

Lenten Fish Fry, 4 – 7 p.m., March 3, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Hall, 8812 E. Gregory Blvd., Kansas City. Carry out or bring your own drinks and eat in the Parish Hall. All proceeds from this fundraiser go to support renovation of the priest’s residence. For more info, contact (816) 679-8974.

Menus available online at www.catholic key.org, events. Menus listed by parish.