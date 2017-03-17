Sister Lou Whipple, OSB, 50, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, Kans., died Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at the monastery.

Raised in Jetmore, Ks., Sister Lou earned a B.S. in elementary education from Kansas State University and a master’s degree in early childhood education from Wheelock College in Boston. She was a primary teacher for 17 years in Catholic schools in the Kansas City area: St. Pius X in Mission, and St. Monica, Holy Cross and Visitation schools in Kansas City, Mo. She served on several education committees in the Kansas City-St. Joseph diocese and on committees of her monastic community. Since 2008, she has been business manager at the monastery.

Sister Lou took joy in the simple pleasures of life: being with her nieces and nephews, playing with the community’s dog, beekeeping, gardening, baking, and reading. Facing her battle with cancer bravely, she continued to be engaged in monastery activities and faithful to the daily community prayers until shortly before her death. She would have celebrated her 25th anniversary of monastic profession this summer.

She is survived by her parents, Mary and Jerry Whipple of Jetmore, Ks., her twin sister Sue Liggett (Bruce), New Haven, Mo., and her brother Larry (Laura) Whipple, Lenexa, Ks., and by nieces, nephews and her monastic family. Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mount’s web site (www.mountosb.org).