Notice of credible allegation of abuse

The diocese has received an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor by Vincentian Father Phillip J. Coury. This allegation was deemed credible by the Ombudsman, following diocesan policy for response to allegations. The allegation stems from the time Fr. Coury served on staff at St. John Minor Seminary. The seminary closed in 1983. Fr. Coury was on staff there from 1975 to 1978. When the diocese learned of the allegation, Fr. Coury had already been restricted from public ministry by his Vincentian superiors. Fr. Coury does not live in this diocese and he has had no other assignments here outside of his time at St. John. Authorities were contacted in this case.