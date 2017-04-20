First ‘Annual Day of Prayer’ for abuse survivors, April 26

In his homily at the Service of Lament last year, Bishop James V. Johnston, Jr. made five commitments to support the healing of child abuse victims and to advance education and prevention efforts in making safer environments for our children. One of those commitments was to establish an Annual Day of Prayer beginning on April 26, 2017, during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The Day of Prayer is an opportunity for all in the Diocese to share in praying for the victims and survivors of childhood sexual abuse, particularly those who have been abused by someone in the Catholic Church, and for their families, friends and our entire community. It also is to pray for ongoing efforts in the healing and reconciliation of those who have suffered this abuse, and prevention efforts in making safer environments for our children and educating adults to support awareness.

As part of the Day, the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph invites the faithful to pray at these public events:

Eucharistic Adoration: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., in the Chapel of Our Lady of Ephesus at the Catholic Center (20 W. 9th Street, Kansas City, MO)

Day of Prayer Mass with Bishop Johnston: 12:15 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception (416 W. 12th Street, Kansas City, MO); parking is limited, so arrive early to find a spot. A map of downtown parking is available at www.visitkc.com.

Other possible ways to honor the day on your own include: saying a prayer, lighting a candle in honor of a survivor, attending Adoration or Mass at your local church, saying a rosary, and discerning ways you can help survivors and prevent abuse. Diocesan school children will also be honoring this day of prayer through various activities including all-school Mass, dedicated prayer time, adoration, and the rosary.