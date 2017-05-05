St. Robert Bellarmine to host Marian Conference

BLUE SPRINGS — St. Robert Bellarmine Parish will host Marian Conference III, Mary’s Triumph Through Jesus, June 23-24. You are invited to experience Catechesis, Conversion, Consecration and Evangelization.

The two-day spiritual, inspirational and religious program, organized by the Marian Association of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, will feature speakers, opportunities for confession, Mass and Adoration, music, relics and food. The event is free. The conference will begin with finger foods at 5:15 p.m., June 23, with Mass celebrated at 7:30 p.m., and conclude at 9:30 p.m. Day Two begins with 7 a.m., Mass, with donuts in the morning and lunch at noon. The conference concludes at 4:30 p.m., with Mass celebrated at 5 p.m.

Speakers include Tim Francis (“Evidence, It Is Real”), who has conducted more than 100 parish missions in the past four years; Mercy Father William Casey (“Bearing Witness to the Truth”), who attributes his priestly vocation to the Divine Mercy of Jesus, a love of Sacred Scripture and strong devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary. He works with St. Joseph Communications, a Catholic audio-visual firm and frequently appears on EWTN. Father Gabriel Lickteig (“Signs of the Times”), a Kansas City native and St. Pius X High School graduate, experienced a reconversion in college and eventually entered the seminary, ordained a priest in 2015. He currently teaches at Archbishop O’Hara High School and serves as Parochial Vicar at St. John LaLande Parish in Blue Springs. Sister Doris Engeman (“Concerns and Hope for the Family”), founding member of the Franciscan Servants of the Holy Family in the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas, currently serves in the Children’s and Adult Faith Formation ministry at Corpus Christi Parish in Lawrence. Long-time Catholic apologist Donald Hartley (“Have I Become Your Enemy for Telling You the Truth?”) has served in the U.S. Army for more than 25 years, which has given him a unique approach to reaching people for the Catholic Church. His webpage, DeeperTruthCatholics.com and internet radio Deepertruth have been instrumental in bringing many back to the faith. Elise Brion (“Transformation by Way of Jesus Through Mary”), inspirational speaker, author, musician, parent and minister for Voice of Christ’s Healing; Father John Bolderson, (“The Four Dogmas of Mary”), pastor of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish since 2013, holds a Master of Arts in Systemic Theology from Kenrick Seminary and a Doctorate of Philosophy in Historical Theology from St. Louis University. Michael McGlinn, multi-instrumentalist – voice, guitar, bass and piano — producer, arranger and composer, has promoted Jesus’ message, The Divine Mercy and family prayer with concert talks world-wide for 18 years. He is the founder of Sistine Films.

For more information, visit www.robertbellarmine.org.