Clergy Assignments – May 2017

Bishop Johnston is pleased to make the following clergy assignments:

Rev. Albert Bruecken, OSB, upon the presentation of the Right Reverend Benedict Neenan, OSB, is appointed Pastor of St. Gregory Barbarigo Parish, with residence at St. Gregory, effective July 1, 2017.

Rev. Alex Kreidler is appointed Parochial Vicar of Visitation Parish, part-time teacher and Chaplain at St. Michael the Archangel High School, and to part-time duties on the Diocesan Marriage Tribunal, with residence at Visitation, effective June 30, 2017.

Rev. Adam Haake is appointed Assistant Vocations Director, Chaplain to the City on a Hill apostolate to young adults, and Assistant Spiritual Director to the Teens Encounter Christ community, effective June 21, 2017. Rev. Haake retains his office as Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Kansas City, with residence at Good Counsel.

Rev. Andrew Mattingly is appointed Parochial Vicar of Guardian Angels Parish, Kansas City, and Director of Campus Ministry, with residence at Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Kansas City, effective June 21, 2017. Rev. Mattingly retains his position as Director of Young Adult Ministry.

Rev. Bryan Amthor is appointed Chaplain to St. Pius X High School, effective June 21, 2017. Rev. Amthor retains his office as Parochial Vicar at St. Peter and St. Therese Little Flower Parishes, Kansas City, with residence at St. Peter.

Rev. Curt Vogel is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Patrick Parish, Holden, and Holy Trinity Mission, Urich, with residence at St. Patrick, and Priest Chaplain at the University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg, effective June 21, 2017.

Rev. Daniel Gill is appointed Parochial Vicar at St. Therese Parish, North, effective June 21, 2017.

Rev. Gabriel Lickteig is appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Thomas More Parish, Kansas City, with residence at St. Thomas More, effective June 21, 2017.

Rev. Jorges Andrés Moreno is appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Anthony Parish, Kansas City, with residence at St. Anthony, effective June 21, 2017.

Rev. Joseph Miller, CPPS, upon the presentation of Very Reverend Joseph Nassal, CPPS, is appointed Pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish, St. Joseph, effective July 1, 2017.

Rev. Joshua Barlett is appointed Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Joseph, and Seven Dolors Parish, Hirlingen, with residence at Our Lady of Guadalupe, effective June 21, 2017.

Rev. Leonard Gicheru is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Monica Parish, Kansas City, with residence at St. Elizabeth Parish, Kansas City, effective June 21. Rev. Gicheru retains his duties at VA Hospital, Kansas City.

Rev. Louis Farley is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Rose of Lima Parish, Savannah and St. Patrick Mission, Forest City, with residence at St. Rose of Lima, effective June 21, 2017.

Rev. Luis Felipe Suárez is appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Patrick Parish, St. Joseph, effective June 21, 2017. Rev. Suárez retains his office as Parochial Vicar of St. James Parish, St. Joseph, with residence at St. James.

Rev. Matthew Benjamin is granted release for service in the Archdiocese of Military Services as a Navy Chaplain for a period of four years, effective June 21, 2017.

Rev. Olvín Girón is appointed Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of the Presentation Parish, Lee’s Summit, with residence at Presentation, effective June 21, 2017.

Rev. Paul Turner is appointed Pastor of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Kansas City, with residence at the Cathedral, effective June 21, 2017.

Rev. Peter M. Savidge is appointed Pastor of St. Mary Parish, Nevada, and St. Bridget Mission, Rich Hill, with residence at St. Mary, effective June 21, 2017.

Rev. Robert A. Hagan, SJ, upon the presentation of Very Reverend Ron Mercier, SJ, is appointed Parochial Vicar at St. Francis Xavier Parish, Kansas City, effective July 1, 2017.

Rev. Samuel Miloscia is granted a leave of absence for personal discernment, commencing June 5, 2017.

Rev. Thomas Holder is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Anthony Parish, Kansas City, while maintaining his residence at and office as Pastor of Our Lady of the Presentation Parish, Lee’s Summit, effective June 21, 2017.

Rev. Thomas K. Ludwig is appointed Pastor of St. Munchin Parish, Cameron and St. Aloysius Mission, Maysville, with residence at St. Munchin, effective June 21, 2017.

Very Rev. Evan P. Harkins is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Patrick Parish, St. Joseph, while maintaining his residence at and office as Pastor of St. James Parish, St. Joseph, effective June 21, 2017.

Rev. Christian Malewski is appointed Parochial Administrator of Seven Dolors Parish, Hirlingen, while maintaining his residence at and office as Pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Joseph, effective July 1, 2017.

Rev. Richard Rocha is appointed Pastor of St. Matthew the Apostle Parish, Kansas City, with residence at St. Matthew, while maintaining his office as President of St. Michael the Archangel High School, with modified responsibilities, effective June 21, 2017.

Rev. Mr. William Fox is appointed Deacon at Good Shepherd Parish, Smithville, effective May 13, 2017.

Rev. Mr. Timothy Leete is appointed Deacon at St. Mark Parish, Independence, effective May 13, 2017.

Please pray for these men in their new assignments.