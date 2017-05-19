Concierto por Tony Meléndez… ¡NO TE LO PIERDAS!

Por Norma Molina

Están cordialmente invitados a la Vigilia de Pentecostés en la parroquia Holy Cross localizada en el 5106 St. John Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123, el sábado, 3 de junio, comenzando a las 6 p.m. con la Santa Misa. El concierto será bilingüe dando inicio a las 7:30 p.m. hasta las 9:30 p.m.

¿Por qué asistir a este evento? Si no sabes quién es Tony Meléndez, tocará tu vida de una manera especial, escuchar su testimonio directamente de él. Tony es una persona discapacitada. Nació sin brazos, y ha aprendido por sus 55 años de vida a vivir sin estas extremidades del cuerpo que consideramos tan importantes y necesarias para llevar a cabo nuestra vida en el día a día. Dios lo agració con un gran talento musical y toca la guitarra con los dedos de sus pies.

Este cantautor y guitarrista nació en Rivas, Nicaragua, pero llegó a vivir a Estados Unidos con su familia desde que era niño. Usó brazos artificiales hasta la edad de diez años, pero se sintió más cómodo sin ellos y desarrolló la habilidad de hacer muchas cosas, en vez, con sus pies.

El 15 de septiembre de 1987, Tony tuvo la gran bendición y el honor de cantar para el Papa Juan Pablo II en Los Ángeles, California. Ese día, quien hoy conocemos como San Juan Pablo II, cruzó gran parte del escenario para llegar hasta donde estaba Tony y darle un abrazo. También, le exhortó a Tony a que siguiera dando esperanza a muchos como ese día había sembrado esperanza en la audiencia que contemplaba ese gran testimonio en Los Ángeles, y en otras partes de EEUU adonde se transmitía este encuentro con el Papa (San) Juan Pablo II.

Hoy en día, después de lanzar una carrera artística en el mundo de la música católica cristiana, Tony es considerado un ejemplo de vida y superación.

NO FALTES el sábado, 3 de junio. Será una noche que tocará hasta lo más profundo de tu corazón. Ven con tu familia. El evento es gratis.

Adicionalmente, la parroquia Holy Cross se está ayudando a sufragar el costo de este evento con la venta de boletos para una rifa. Los premios de la rifa son: un colchón tamaño Queen, un carro infantil y una tarjeta visa de $30. Su ayuda será muy apreciada. El boleto de la rifa cuesta $5. Para más información, llame a la oficina de la parroquia al (816) 231-4845.

Concert by Tony Meléndez… Don’t miss it!

You are cordially invited to attend a music concert by Tony Meléndez at Holy Cross Parish on Saturday, June 3, beginning with the Holy Mass at 6 p.m. The concert will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and it will be bilingual.

Why attend this event? If you do not know who Tony Melendez is, it will touch your life in a special way to hear his testimony directly from him. Tony is a disabled person. He was born without arms, and has learned for his 55 years of life to live without these limbs of the body that we consider so important and necessary to carry out our life in the day to day. God graced Tony with great musical talent and he plays the guitar with his toes.

This singer-songwriter and guitarist was born in Rivas, Nicaragua but came to live in the United States with his family since he was a child. He used artificial arms until the age of ten, but he felt more comfortable without them and developed the ability to do many things, instead, with his feet.

On September 15, 1987, he had the great blessing and honor of singing for Pope John Paul II in Los Angeles, California. That day, whom today we know as St. John Paul II, crossed much of the stage to get to where Tony was and give him a hug. He also urged Tony to continue to give hope to many as he had sowed hope that day in the audience witnessing that great testimony in Los Angeles and elsewhere in the United States where this encounter with Pope John Paul II was transmitted.

After launching an artistic career in the world of Christian Catholic music, Tony is nowadays considered an example of life and great achievement.

DO NOT MISS this great event! Saturday, June 3. It will be a night that will touch the depths of your heart. Come with your family. The event is free.

In addition, Holy Cross parish is helping to cover the cost of this event by selling tickets for a raffle. The raffle prizes are: a queen size mattress, a children’s car, and a $30 visa card. Your help will be very appreciated. The raffle ticket costs $5. For more information call the parish office at (816) 231-4845.