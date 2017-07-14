Catholic Charities Board announces hire of new CEO

KANSAS CITY — Christopher Ice, a Kansas City area native with extensive corporate executive and non-profit fundraising experience has been hired as the new Chief Executive Officer of Catholic Charities of Kansas City – St. Joseph. His appointment is the result of a nationwide search following the resignation of Deacon Dan Powers last fall.

Ice, who is currently Director of Major Gifts at Franciscan University of Steubenville, previously served as Chief Operating Officer of two hospice organizations in Kentucky following a successful career as a top-producing insurance executive. At Franciscan University, he provided strategic direction for the largest capital campaign in the school’s history. He has a long record of consulting and volunteer service to Catholic institutions and charities.

“In making the decision to offer the position to Chris, the board was impressed not only with Chris’ extensive business experience but also with his understanding and implementation of both the Catechism and Catholic Social Teachings throughout his professional life,” said Catholic Charities Board Chair Doug Evenson. “During his career, Chris owned and operated two hospice programs where he was able to implement policies and procedures guided by the Catechism of the Catholic Church. I can’t think of a better way to put into action our Catholic faith when you are serving people in this way.”

Evenson also commended Ice for his long commitment to serving the poor and disadvantaged, including women with unplanned pregnancies, the homeless and inner city missions.

Ice said, “I am extremely humbled to have the opportunity to lead an organization like Catholic Charities of Kansas City – St. Joseph knowing that they have helped countless people who are poor or vulnerable since their beginnings in 1879 with Father Bernard Donnelly’s Mount St. Bernard’s Orphanage.”

Ice reflected on his first-hand witness of poverty, having lived, worked and served on the edge of the Appalachian region for the last 14 years. “These experiences have given me a strong desire to continue to serve those people that Pope Francis describes as ‘The treasures of the Church,’” he said. “We at Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph are blessed to have the opportunity to have an impact on those that need us the most, the wonderful ‘treasures of the Church’; the poor and vulnerable.”

Ice and Evenson both expressed strong appreciation for the work of Sunny Jones, who has served as Interim CEO since Deacon Powers resignation. “I am looking forward to working with Sunny and the rest of the Catholic Charities of Kansas City – St. Joseph staff, as well as Bishop Johnston and all the great priests and people of the diocese.”

Ice met with Catholic Charities staff in Kansas City and St. Joseph on June 19 and attended a Board meeting that same day. His first day of work is scheduled for July 17.

“The board is confident Chris will not only be able to help guide Catholic Charities to fulfill its mission, but his fundraising experience will help enhance the long-term financial stability of the agency moving forward,” Evenson said.