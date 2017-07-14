St. Teresa’s breaks ground for the future

By Marty Denzer

Catholic Key Associate Editor

KANSAS CITY — Despite May 4 dawning a drippy, windy day, a crowd gathered at St. Teresa’s Academy as ground was broken for a new ministry center. The Academy’s year-old capital campaign, named Academy 150 in honor of the high school’s sesquicentennial, celebrated in 2016, was launched to raise $1 million for each decade, or a total of $15 million. So far, $7 million has been raised in the silent phase.

Most the ceremony took place inside, to avoid the rain and mud. The student body, current and alumni parents, alums, Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, donors and board members filled the gym and upper level of the Goppert Center. Following the welcome and introductions by Academy President Nan Bone and the hymn, “All are Welcome” sung by the STA Singers, Bishop James V. Johnston, Jr., presided over the Introductory rites and opening blessing.

Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet Rosemary Flanagan read a letter of St. Paul to the Corinthians (1 Corinthians 3:9-11) and after another hymn and student-read intercessions, Bishop Johnston blessed a bowl of dirt with holy water. The bowl was later taken outside and emptied onto the ground-breaking site, just west of Goppert.

The rain ceased as the crowd arrived at the site, and applauded as hard-hatted Bishop Johnston, several of the Sisters, and administrators from Gould Evans Architects, JE Dunn Construction, and board members hefted shovels and ceremoniously broke ground.

The capital campaign will finance state of the art learning and athletic facilities ($11 million); an endowment to make St. Teresa’s education more affordable ($3 million), and fund campus preservation ($1 million).

Additions/improvements include: learning commons containing a research library and study suites; Campus Ministry; three active learning classrooms; makerspace/robotics lab outdoor commons; locker rooms; workout facilities; elevator; expanded handicap accessible restroom facilities; expanded archives; event area, and a Star Shop and concessions.