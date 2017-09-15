Clergy Assignments – Sept. 2017

Bishop Johnston is pleased to make the following clergy assignments, effective immediately:

Monsignor William Blacet is named Pastor Emeritus of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish in Kansas City. Monsignor Blacet will continue to provide priestly service at Our Lady of Good Counsel, including the celebration of Mass and the sacraments.

Father Richard Rocha has been appointed Pastor of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish and Rector of the Shrine of Divine Mercy in Kansas City. He will retain his office as Pastor of Saint Matthew Parish and residence at Saint Matthew in Kansas City.

Father Randy Sly has been appointed interim President of Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic High School. Father Randy will retain his offices as Pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish and Our Lady of Hope Parish in Kansas City as well as Parochial Vicar at Saint Therese North Parish in Kansas City.

Father Adam Haake is appointed Parochial Vicar of Saint Matthew Parish in Kansas City. Father Haake will also retain his office as Parochial Vicar and residence at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Kansas City.

Please pray for these men in their new positions.