Seventh annual Chiefs Watch Party draws 350 fans

By Marty Denzer

Catholic Key Associate Editor

KANSAS CITY — The annual Chief’s Watch Party, benefiting the diocesan Bright Futures Fund, has been held early in the football season for seven years. The 2017 watch party, during the Chiefs vs New England game Sept. 7, was different from all the earlier watch party events.

The City Scene Tailgate was held on the roof of the Catholic Center’s parking garage near Ninth and Main streets. The weather was perfect, the food great, the beer cold and, around 350 people gathered on the roof to watch the Chiefs pummel New England. Silent auction tables were set up and loaded with great items to bid on; games like Jenga and cornhole football could be played during commercials and the honorary host, college and pro-football Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Bell (1963-74) strolled around the crowd, posing for pictures and chatting with fans.

Knights of Columbus from St. Peter’s, St. Therese North and Visitation parishes grilled hotdogs and hamburgers, served beer, cocktails and water, and kept the food tables stocked. Chiefs Ambassadors, former players who support the Kansas City community with local scholarship programs, charity golf tournaments and numerous charitable visits and appearances were on hand. Along with Bobby Bell, Ball State and Mid-American Conference Hall of Fame nose tackle Ken Kremer (1979-84), and pro-football Hall of Fame placekicker Jan Stenerud (played 13 seasons with the Chiefs) were some of the Ambassadors posing for photos, joking and chatting with watch partyers — having a good time. KC Wolf was also there as was Kansas City Mayor Sly James.

Waiting to be bid on in the silent auction were autographed footballs, sports packages, artwork, Kansas City Royals and Chiefs jerseys, books and jewelry. The live auction, conducted by the Nigro Brothers, featured Chiefs and Royals memorabilia including an autographed Eric Hosmer baseball bat and a Brett Saberhagen baseball jersey, dinner at Lidia’s with Bobby Bell, tickets for KU Basketball, the Royals, Chiefs and two rounds of golf at Lionsgate along with memorabilia and a gift card to Hereford House/Pierpont’s, and a Mavericks sports package.

Money raised by the ticket sales and auctions will benefit the Bright Futures Fund, which provides financial assistance to families, students and four schools within the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, including Our Lady of Hope, Holy Cross, St. John Francis Regis and St. Mary School in Montrose. One hundred percent of all donations go directly to student support programs.

As of Sept. 12, the watch party proceeds stood at $72,000, through sponsorships, purchases from the live and silent auction, as well as general donations from individuals and organizations.

And the final exclamation point? The Chiefs won 42-27!