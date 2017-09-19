Lutherans and Catholics to join in commemoration of the Reformation

All are invited to an historic event 7:00 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. There, Kansas City, Kansas Archbishop Joseph Naumann, Bishop Roger Gustafson of the Central States Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and Bishop Johnston will join together in common prayer.

“In worship together we Catholics and Lutherans will pray with our Savior Jesus that we may be one,” the bishops wrote in a joint invitation to area Catholic and Lutheran pastors. “We will acknowledge together both the pain of history and the hope that we share in Christ. It is our earnest desire that this time of common prayer will be the first step on the way to deeper unity and partnership in the Gospel here in the greater Kansas City area.”

“It is a commemoration, not a celebration,” said Fr. Paul Turner, Ecumenical Officer for the Diocese of Kansas City – St. Joseph. That notion is born out in the planned prayer service which includes a three-part prayer of repentance acknowledging guilt on both sides in the past and seeking forgiveness for the complacency that has perpetuated the divisions of the past. The service also seeks to lead the two churches into common witness, commitment and service.

“It’s a very historic event,” Fr. Turner said. “This would not have been possible on the 400th anniversary of the Reformation, certainly not the 100th.”

The bishops have also asked pastors to join in covenants between neighboring Catholic and Lutheran parishes and congregations and to come to the event together. A sample covenant agreement commits these churches “to praying, studying and performing acts of Christian Unity” together.