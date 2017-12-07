FertilityCare Center of Kansas City Holding Practitioner Training in 2018

By Sara Kraft

For 30 years, FertilityCare Center of Kansas City has been empowering women and families through teaching the Creighton Model of Natural Family Planning. Beginning in March 2018, the FertilityCare Center will hold practitioner training in Kansas City for the first time in five years.

“We are looking for people interested in working with us and who want to teach the Creighton Model of Natural Family Planning,” explained Executive Director of the FertilityCare Center Brooke Gonzalez, BA, CFCP, FCEI. Those who complete the training are then able to teach the Creighton Model of Natural Family Planning to women and couples through the FertilityCare Center of Kansas City.

The Creighton Model is a natural, hormone free way of family planning and unlike hormonal contraceptives is totally in line with the Church’s teachings. The method includes professional instruction on both achieving and avoiding pregnancy. For couples wishing to become pregnant, conception will occur 76 percent of the time in the first cycle of using a defined day of fertility. According to peer-reviewed research the typical use effectiveness of avoiding pregnancy was found to be 96.8 percent.

The Creighton Model is more than just family planning. It uses Natural Procreative Technology (NaProTechnology for short), a new women’s health science, to help to monitor and maintain a woman’s reproductive and gynecological health. This information provides solutions for infertility and other reproductive and gynecological issues from the first menses through menopause, including painful periods and other common issues.

The Creighton Model is different from other methods of Natural Family Planning as it deals with underlying gynecological issues, rather than simply letting a woman know if she is fertile. “This is achieved simply by charting cycles,” explained Brooke. “Biomarkers on a woman’s chart can help clue practitioners into underlying problems that may be occurring instead of masking the symptoms.”

There are multiple NaProTechnology-trained physicians in the Kansas City area on both sides of the state line should a patient need referral to a NaProTechnology doctor.

“I never have to worry about side effects or risks with patients who use Natural Family Planning,” explained Angelique Pritchett, MD, NFPMC. Dr. Pritchett practices at the Gianna Family Care Center in Shawnee, Kansas. “Women who use hormonal birth control have increased risks of depression, blood clots, heart attacks, and increased risks of cancer.” She added that intrauterine devices (IUDs) can also have long term complications, including having devices migrate through the uterine wall.

“Natural family planning is very honoring to a family and a couple,” stated Dr. Pritchett. “To honor the dignity of each individual woman, we need to look at each woman as a unique individual. The solution should not be worse than the initial problem.”

“Patients who are charting their cycles are so much more likely to notice abnormalities,” stated Dr. Pritchett. This allows NaPro trained physicians to more quickly address the underlying issues.

“Every teacher has their own success story with the Creighton Model,” stated Brooke. “Mine is three separate clients who were infertile for ten years before beginning the method. Through the Creighton Model, all three were able to achieve pregnancy.”

The Kansas City Center is the longest running FertilityCare Center outside of Omaha, where the method was founded by Thomas W. Hilgers, MD, of the Pope Pius VI Institute. Recently, Brooke and Angela Linville, BS, CFCP, FCEI of the Kansas City Center became certified to hold an educator program, which enables the training to be held in Kansas City verses having to travel to Omaha.

The ideal candidate to teach the Creighton Model would be passionate about Natural Family Planning and be able to “rub off their passion to people who might not yet be convinced,” stated Dr. Pritchett.

The program to become a practitioner is 13 months long. Participants will meet for two separate weeks at St. Robert Bellarmine Parish in Blue Springs March 10-16 and then again September 15-22. Participants also work closely with a supervisor. After completing the training, the goal is for these educators to branch out and help women and families in all areas of the diocese.

“Natural Family Planning is important from a theology perspective, but there’s an appeal from all walks of life. It’s just good science,” stated Dr. Pritchett.

For more information about the upcoming training, or to find an instructor, visit fertilitycarekc.com.