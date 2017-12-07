(S. Robert Margaret)

Please pray for the repose of the soul of Sister Patricia O’Brien, CSJ who passed away on Nov. 26, at Nazareth Living Center in St. Louis, Missouri. She was 82 years of age.

Sister Patricia O’Brien was born on August 30, 1935, in Evanston, Illinois, to parents Robert C. and Margaret M. (Reuter) O’Brien. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph on September 15, 1953, was received as S. Robert Margaret and made her final profession on August 15, 1961. She received a bachelor’s degree in biology from the College of St. Teresa in 1958 and a master’s in hospital/health care administration from the University of Oklahoma in 1974.

Sister Patricia began her 63 years as a Sisters of St. Joseph teaching at St. Margaret of Scotland in St. Louis in March of 1956. In April of 1956 she moved to St. Joseph Academy in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and taught until the end of the school year. Upon completion of her bachelor’s degree in 1958, Sister Patricia served the next three years at St. Joseph Hospital in Kansas City, first, as a laboratory student, then, as a laboratory technician. She served as a laboratory supervisor at St. Joseph Hospital from 1961 to 1970 and then at St. Joseph Hospital in Kirkwood, Missouri, from 1970 to 1972.

After earning her master’s, Sister Patricia was the laboratory supervisor at General Hospital in Kansas City from 1975 to 1977.

She served the next 34 years as a medical technician at Shawnee Mission Medical Center in Shawnee Mission, Kansas, from 1977 to 1980; Menorah Medical Center in Kansas City, from 1980 to 1994; and Research Hospital in Kansas City from 1994 to 2011.

In 2011, she retired to Nazareth Living Center in St. Louis, carrying out her mission of prayer and presence.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, St. Louis Province, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111-2899.

