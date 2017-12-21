Christmas Wish Lists For Schools & Charities

“On the 12th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me… ”
Did you know that Christmas is more than one day? The season lasts from December 25 to the Feast of the Epiphany on January 6, so there’s
still time to help local Catholic schools and charities celebrate Christmas with items needed to help the people they serve.
Bishop Hogan Memorial School
3 Apple 5 iPads ($333 each)
To donate, email pbrobst@bishophogan.org
or call Bishop Hogan Memorial School Office at (660) 646-0705
Holy Cross School
“Adopt a student” for Registration fees
($300 per child)
School uniform sweatshirts ($20 per student)
Recess equipment any/all grades PK-8 (cost varies)
To donate, contact the school’s office
816-231-8874
Holy Rosary School
Tuition scholarships ($1,000 each)
6 Chromebooks ($180 each)
Recess Equipment – balls ($7 each)
To donate, contact the school’s office
660-885-4412 or email aharris@hrclinton.net
Morning Glory Ministries
Mens jeans sizes 30 – 36 length 32-34 ($5 from the thrift store) 152 pairs
Mens thermals XL and 2X ($8 EACH) 30 pairs
Bring donations to Cathedral office
or call 816-421-0416
Nativity of Mary School
Tuition scholarships ($1,000)
New math materials ($1,000)
Donations to school marketing budget, for example having an ad at a KC Mavericks game
To donate, contact Principal Mary Parrish
at mparrish@nativityofmary.org
Saint Charles Borromeo Academy
RC History Grade 6 ‘Ancient History’
Deluxe Teacher’s Package – Volume 1 ($75)
RC ‘History Grade 7 ‘Early & Late Medieval
‘History-Deluxe Teacher’s Package –
Volume 2 & 3 ($150)
Tuition scholarships ($1,000 each)
To donate, contact the school’s office
816-436-1009
St. Gabriel School
Skyward Summit Climber for Playground ($383)
Table Storage and Charging Base ($160) total
of 3 needed ($480)
Library Books Donation for Middle School ($300)
To donate contact the school’s office
816-453-4555
St. Gregory Barbarigo School
2 Dash & Dot Robot Wonder Pack, used in K-4 technology curriculum ($559.98 each), with Tablets for Robotic controllers and coding, Galaxy
Tab A 8 ½– 2014 or later ($300-600)
Middle school Math with Pizzazz for Special Services classroom ($100)
Water Color Paints, 16 in set ($65.92)
To donate, contact Principal Susan Martin at smartin@stgregorysschool.org or 660-582-2462
St. John Francis Regis School
Copy paper ($30/10 packs)
School uniform skirts ($52/student)
Tuition scholarships ($1,000)
To donate, contact the school’s office
816-763-5837
Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph
Laptop computers to replace aging, non-functional devices (20 needed) ($1,000 each)
One month’s supply of single-ride bus passes for clients, enabling them to get to work ($250 per one-month supply)
Scholarships for staff training and development (10 needed) ($500 each)
To donate, please contact Susan Walker at 816-659-8218
FIRE Foundation
10 refurbished iPads ($400 each)
10 ball chairs ($80 each)
10 noise cancelling headphones ($25 each)
10 weighted vests ($45 each)
To donate, contact the FIRE Foundation at 816.756.1858, ext. 253 or visit firefoundation.org/about/for-donors/
Bishop Sullivan Center, 6435 Truman Rd, KCMO
Men’s winter coats ($20-40)
Personal hygiene items ($4)
Diapers and formula ($10-$40)
To donate, contact the Truman Road location at 816-231-0984
Bishop Sullivan Center, 3936 Troost Ave, KCMO
Personal hygiene items, especially soap, shampoo, deodorant, and women’s hygiene items ($4)
To donate, contact the Troost Avenue location at 816-561-8515
Bishop Sullivan Center,
2220 Central Ave, KCK
Men’s and women’s winter coats ($20-40)
Gloves ($8) • Hats ($6)
To donate, contact the Central Avenue location at 913-906-8939
Jerusalem Farm
Portable table saw ($379)
X-long fitted twin sheets ($11)
Candles -all sizes, used ok ($3-20)
To donate, contact