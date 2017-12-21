Christmas Wish Lists For Schools & Charities

“On the 12th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me… ”

Did you know that Christmas is more than one day? The season lasts from December 25 to the Feast of the Epiphany on January 6, so there’s

still time to help local Catholic schools and charities celebrate Christmas with items needed to help the people they serve.

Bishop Hogan Memorial School

3 Apple 5 iPads ($333 each)

To donate, email pbrobst@bishophogan.org

or call Bishop Hogan Memorial School Office at (660) 646-0705

Holy Cross School

“Adopt a student” for Registration fees

($300 per child)

School uniform sweatshirts ($20 per student)

Recess equipment any/all grades PK-8 (cost varies)

To donate, contact the school’s office

816-231-8874

Holy Rosary School

Tuition scholarships ($1,000 each)

6 Chromebooks ($180 each)

Recess Equipment – balls ($7 each)

To donate, contact the school’s office

660-885-4412 or email aharris@hrclinton.net

Morning Glory Ministries

Mens jeans sizes 30 – 36 length 32-34 ($5 from the thrift store) 152 pairs

Mens thermals XL and 2X ($8 EACH) 30 pairs

Bring donations to Cathedral office

or call 816-421-0416

Nativity of Mary School

Tuition scholarships ($1,000)

New math materials ($1,000)

Donations to school marketing budget, for example having an ad at a KC Mavericks game

To donate, contact Principal Mary Parrish

at mparrish@nativityofmary.org

Saint Charles Borromeo Academy

RC History Grade 6 ‘Ancient History’

Deluxe Teacher’s Package – Volume 1 ($75)

RC ‘History Grade 7 ‘Early & Late Medieval

‘History-Deluxe Teacher’s Package –

Volume 2 & 3 ($150)

Tuition scholarships ($1,000 each)

To donate, contact the school’s office

816-436-1009

St. Gabriel School

Skyward Summit Climber for Playground ($383)

Table Storage and Charging Base ($160) total

of 3 needed ($480)

Library Books Donation for Middle School ($300)

To donate contact the school’s office

816-453-4555

St. Gregory Barbarigo School

2 Dash & Dot Robot Wonder Pack, used in K-4 technology curriculum ($559.98 each), with Tablets for Robotic controllers and coding, Galaxy

Tab A 8 ½– 2014 or later ($300-600)

Middle school Math with Pizzazz for Special Services classroom ($100)

Water Color Paints, 16 in set ($65.92)

To donate, contact Principal Susan Martin at smartin@stgregorysschool.org or 660-582-2462

St. John Francis Regis School

Copy paper ($30/10 packs)

School uniform skirts ($52/student)

Tuition scholarships ($1,000)

To donate, contact the school’s office

816-763-5837

Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph

Laptop computers to replace aging, non-functional devices (20 needed) ($1,000 each)

One month’s supply of single-ride bus passes for clients, enabling them to get to work ($250 per one-month supply)

Scholarships for staff training and development (10 needed) ($500 each)

To donate, please contact Susan Walker at 816-659-8218

FIRE Foundation

10 refurbished iPads ($400 each)

10 ball chairs ($80 each)

10 noise cancelling headphones ($25 each)

10 weighted vests ($45 each)

To donate, contact the FIRE Foundation at 816.756.1858, ext. 253 or visit firefoundation.org/about/for-donors/

Bishop Sullivan Center, 6435 Truman Rd, KCMO

Men’s winter coats ($20-40)

Personal hygiene items ($4)

Diapers and formula ($10-$40)

To donate, contact the Truman Road location at 816-231-0984

Bishop Sullivan Center, 3936 Troost Ave, KCMO

Personal hygiene items, especially soap, shampoo, deodorant, and women’s hygiene items ($4)

To donate, contact the Troost Avenue location at 816-561-8515

Bishop Sullivan Center,

2220 Central Ave, KCK

Men’s and women’s winter coats ($20-40)

Gloves ($8) • Hats ($6)

To donate, contact the Central Avenue location at 913-906-8939

Jerusalem Farm

Portable table saw ($379)

X-long fitted twin sheets ($11)

Candles -all sizes, used ok ($3-20)

To donate, contact