St. Joseph Medical Center wins Community Impact Award for senior care efforts

KANSAS CITY – On Thursday February 8th, St. Joseph Medical Center, along with nine other South Kansas City businesses, were awarded a Community IMPACT award by the South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce. The businesses were nominated by the community. St. Joseph Medical Center was awarded due to their efforts in addressing the need to take better care of seniors.

Patients 65 years and older have unique medical needs and St. Joseph Medical Center (SJMC) in south Kansas City has been proactive in taking steps to make their lives easier. The new inpatient/outpatient senior program at SJMC offers patients coordinated medical services, a specialized senior emergency room, expertise from geriatric trained nurses and physicians, free health screenings, educational services like computer classes and CPR, and is now host to South Kansas City’s only Parkinson’s Support Group. St. Joseph’s outpatient Senior Clinic recently developed to help area seniors remain independent in their homes. The Healthy Aging Program consists of six different screenings, some at no cost to the patient, and include services such as nutritional counseling, medication counseling and physical wellness screenings.

“I am honored to accept this award on behalf of St. Joseph Medical Center” said Jodi Fincher, Administrator. “We are committed to bringing the best healthcare to seniors, to help ease the burden of illness on patients and their family.”

St. Joseph Medical Center will be hosting a Senior Care Expo to showcase the resources they have available to seniors. The Expo will include free blood pressure screenings, free peripheral artery disease screenings and will feature information about a variety of opportunities available to seniors through several organizations. St. Joseph Medical Center will also provide a series of healthcare experts to discuss our specialty care options for seniors. The Senior Expo will take place:

Wednesday February 28th

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

St. Joseph Medical Center,

Alex George Auditorium 1000 Carondelet Drive

Kansas City, MO, 64114