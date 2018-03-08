2018 St. Joseph’s Day Tables

St. Thomas More Parish, 11820 Holmes Road, Kansas City. The table and day of celebration will be serving a traditional pasta meal 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., March 19. The meal is a Free Will donation. Items on the main table will be for sale as well as Cannoli’s and Italian cookies. All proceeds to distributed to those in need. This the 47th year for this successful event. Come join in the comradery. If you have questions, contact Angie (816) 942-5205.

Cathedral of St. Joseph Parish, 4 – 8 p.m., March 19, Cathedral gym, 519 N. 10th Street, St. Joseph. All are welcome to attend. This year Bishop James Johnston will be celebrating 6 p.m. Mass. Then join us for traditional spaghetti and meatballs. Dinner includes salad and bread sticks. Free will offering. Wine available for purchase. Goodies for sale at the St. Joseph Table.

St. Anthony’s Parish, March 18, Viewing of the Table, 10:30 am – 7:00 pm., St. Joseph’s Hall, 3208 Lexington, Kansas City. Italian cookies, cannoli and more available for purchase. March 19, 8 a.m. Mass in Italian celebrated in honor of St. Joseph, St. Anthony’s Church, 309 Benton Blvd., followed by Blessing of the St. Joseph Table. Pasta Milanese dinner served at the St. Joseph Hall 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Free will donations welcomed.

St. Patrick Parish, 1357 NE 42nd Terrace (across from St. Pius X High School), Kansas City. The blessing of the table by Father Gerald Waris will take place between the 8:30 and 11 a.m. Masses March 18. After the blessing items may be purchased from the table. Dinner will be served until 6 p.m. March 19, dinner served 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free will donation.. Our table will be in the lower level cafeteria. For additional information, contact Susan Copeland in the parish office, (816) 453-5510, etc. 213.

Coronation of Our Lady Parish, 13000 Bennington Ave., Grandview. You are invited to our annual St. Joseph’s Table March 18. The blessing of the table will be after the 8:15 a.m. Mass. Traditional St. Joseph’s Day Dinner served Noon – 3 p.m. Pasta Milanese, Salad, Bread, Dessert and Soft Drinks. $4/adults for adults and $2/children (12 and under). Booths will feature bread, cookies and cannoli. All proceeds will benefit Coronation’s Food Pantry.

St. Therese (North) Parish, 7207 N.W. Hwy. 9, Kansas City. Table Viewing in the Gathering Space, 2 – 6:15 p.m., March 10 and 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., March 11. Pasta Milanese Dinner served 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., March 11 in the Education and Parish Center, Free will offering Items from the display table will be available for purchase at 2 p.m., March 11.

St. Mark’s Parish, 3736 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence. 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., March 11, viewing of table and spaghetti dinner served with traditional red sauce or Milanese sauce. $8/adults, $3/children. Cannoli’s $3 each. Homemade cookies on sale after all Masses March 10 – 11, Items on table also available. Proceeds benefit the area’s poor and needy through the St. Vincent DePaul Ministry.

Holy Rosary Parish, 911 E. Missouri Avenue, Kansas City. 12:30 p.m., March 18, Blessing of table and viewing. Cookies available for purchase.10 a.m. Mass, March 19, with pasta dinner served 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Cookies, cannoli, pastries available for purchase.