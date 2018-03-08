Lenten Penance Services

Wondering when you’ll find time for Confession this Lent? Here’s a handy list of in-diocese Penance Services submitted to the Catholic Key…

Thursday, March 8

7 p.m.: St. Patrick, 1357 NE 42nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO

Friday, March 9

5:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. March 10: 24 Hours for the Lord, Our Lady of Lourdes, 8812 E Gregory Blvd, Raytown, MO

6 p.m.: St. Munchin, Stations and Reconciliation, 316 W 3rd St, Cameron, MO

Saturday, March 10

2 p.m.: St. Francis Xavier, 1001 E 52nd St, Kansas City, MO

Sunday, March 11

1-2 p.m.: St. George, 716 S 3rd St, Odessa, MO

2-3 p.m.: St. Thomas More, 11822 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO

2 p.m.: Church of the Good Shepherd, 18601 N 169 HWY, Smithville, MO

3-4 p.m.: St. Jude, 2001 S Broadway, Oak Grove, MO

Monday, March 12

5:30 p.m.: St. Gregory Barbarigo (soup supper afterwards), 333 S Davis St, Maryville, MO

Tuesday, March 13

6 p.m.: St. Charles Borromeo, 900 NE Shady Lane Drive, Kansas City, MO

7 p.m.: Our Lady of Lourdes, 2700 E Mechanic St, Harrisonville, MO

7 p.m.: St. Sabina Parish, 700 Trevis Avenue, Belton, MO

Wednesday, March 14

7 p.m.: St. Mark, 3736 S Lee’s Summit Rd, Independence, MO

7-9 p.m.: Holy Spirit, 1800 SW State Route 150, Lee’s Summit, MO

Thursday, March 15

7 p.m.: St. Elizabeth, 2 E 75th St, Kansas City, MO

8 p.m.: Newman Catholic Center, Northwest Missouri State, Lenten Healing Mass in the Student Union, followed by confessions from 8:45-10 p.m. Confessions daily 30 min before/after Masses on Sun (7 pm), Mon/Wed (5pm), Tue/Thu (9 pm)

Friday, March 16

9 a.m.-9 p.m.: Forgiveness Friday at St. Therese North, 7207 MO-9, Kansas City, MO

Sunday, March 18

2-3 pm: St. Gabriel, 4737 N Cleveland Ave, Kansas City, MO

3 p.m.: Holy Rosary, 610 S 4th St, Clinton, MO

6:30 p.m.: Our Lady of the Presentation, 130 NW Murray Road, Lee’s Summit

Monday, March 19

6 p.m.: at Our Lady of Lourdes (and St. Bernadette), 8812 E Gregory Blvd, Raytown, MO

7 p.m.: Visitation, 5141 Main St, Kansas City, MO

Tuesday, March 20

6:30 p.m.: Sacred Heart, 300 S Ridgeview Dr, Warrensburg, MO

7 p.m.: Annunciation, 701 N Jefferson St, Kearney, MO

7-8:30 p.m.: St. Catherine of Sienna, 4101 E 105th Terrace, Kansas City, MO

7 p.m.: St. Francis Xavier Church, 2618 Seneca St. St. Joseph, MO

7 p.m.: St. Mary, 330 N Main St, Nevada, MO

7-8 p.m.: St. Robert Bellarmine, 4313 MO-7, Blue Springs, MO

Wednesday, March 21

6:30 p.m.-about 7:30 p.m.(until last confession heard): St. Matthew Apostle, 8001 Longview Rd, Kansas City, MO

Friday, March 23

6 p.m.: Stations and Reconciliation at St. Munchin, 316 W 3rd St, Cameron, MO

6:30 pm: St. Mary, 611 N Liberty St, Independence, MO (during Stations)

Sunday, March 25

2 p.m.: St. Peter, 701 E Meyer Boulevard, Kansas City, MO

2 p.m.: Holy Trinity (and Twelve Apostles) at Holy Trinity, 407 Cherry Street, Weston, MO

7 p.m.: St. Therese North, 7207 MO-9, Kansas City, MO

Friday, March 30 (Good Friday)

3 p.m.: Stations and Reconciliation at St. Aloysius, 301 S Water St, Maysville, MO

Tuesdays and Thursdays of Lent

12:10-12:45 p.m.: Confession during holy hour from noon to 1 at Old St. Patrick’s Oratory, 806 Cherry St, Kansas City, MO (Additional confession times 30 minutes before Mass every day)

Other Lenten Confession Times

Christ the King: confessions heard before or after every Mass during Lent

For regular confession times in parishes, search masstimes.org.