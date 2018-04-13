Diocesan Day of Prayer set for April 26

By Jack Smith

Catholic Key Editor

The second Diocesan Day of Prayer will be held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, the chancery, parishes and schools around the diocese on April 26. The Day is a special time set aside to pray for the healing of victims and survivors of sexual abuse, for the protection of minors and vulnerable people and in atonement for the local church regarding the sexual abuse of minors and vulnerable people. April is also Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“Prior to the Second Vatican Council the Catholic Church observed universal days of prayer called Ember Days and Rogation Days,” said Fr. Paul Turner, Cathedral Pastor and Director of the Office of Sacred Worship. “These invited the community to pray in repentance or in thanksgiving. After the Council, the Church allowed conferences of bishops and dioceses to establish their own days of prayer. These commonly treat themes related to agriculture or peace and justice.”

During a 2016 Service of Lament, Bishop James V. Johnston, Jr. pledged to create an annual Day of Prayer for victims and survivors of child sexual abuse. It is one of five commitments he made that day. An update on those commitments will be published in the next issue of the Catholic Key.

“Our diocese is probably one of the first and the few to designate a day of prayer in atonement and for the healing of all those harmed by sexual abuse,” Fr. Turner said.

The Day of Prayer includes a 12:15 p.m. Mass celebrated by Bishop Johnston at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Eucharistic adoration at the diocesan chancery, prayer at parishes and student led prayer, Rosary and other activities at diocesan high schools and elementary schools. Bishop Johnston is scheduled to participate in a 2:30 p.m. student led Rosary at St. Patrick Parish in Kansas City.

“I am so pleased to see our diocese using one of our greatest tools — prayer — to lift up and focus on this sensitive and critical issue,” said Kathleen Chastain, Victim Services Coordinator for the diocese. “Given the crisis we have experienced as a global and local Church Community, we have an opportunity learn from our past and not just talk about the Gospels, but show others how Jesus’ words can be healing. We have the opportunity to be a faith institution that exemplifies a supportive, caring, and nurturing environment that survivors need and deserve.”

All are invited to the 12:15 Mass at the Cathedral. Contact your parish or school for other opportunities to participate.