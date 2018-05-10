St. Regis School will have a new name this fall

By Marty Denzer

Catholic Key Associate Editor

KANSAS CITY — St. John Francis Regis Parish School, known to most people as St. Regis School will open this fall with a new name and academic curriculum.

Father Sean McCaffrey, pastor, and Robin Sowders, school principal, announced at a parent meeting Feb. 8 that the school would be changing over the next couple of years to a classical model of learning, as Borromeo Academy has done this year.

Sowders is excited about the new curriculum. A classical overhaul will introduce Latin, Grammar, Logic and Rhetoric to the students and address many areas she believes are necessary for growth. Classical education focuses on the formation of the ideal person in the service of God and neighbor.

When students arrive to begin the new year, one of the first signs of the new curriculum they’ll see will be the school’s name. Parents and parishioners voted and in August the new name, St. Regis Academy, becomes official.