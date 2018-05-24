Clergy Assignments, May 2018

Bishop Johnston is pleased to make the following clergy assignments. All assignments are effective June 12 unless otherwise noted:

Rev. Bryan Amthor is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. George Parish, Odessa and St. Jude Parish, Oak Grove with residence at St. George. Rev. Amthor retains his assignment as Chaplain at St. Pius X High School.

Rev. Joshua Barlett is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Rose of Lima Parish, Savannah and St. Patrick Mission, Forest City with residence at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Joseph.

Rev. Karl Barmann, OSB concludes his service as Pastor of St. Peter Parish, Stanberry and its Mission of St. Patrick, Ford City effective May 31. Rev. Barmann will be transferred to a new assignment in the Diocese of Springfield – Cape Girardeau.

Rev. Matthew Bartulica concludes his service as Pastor of St. Cyril Parish, Sugar Creek on June 11. Rev. Bartulica retains his office as Pastor of St. Mary Parish, Independence.

Rev. Jayson Becker is appointed Parochial Vicar at the Cathedral of St. Joseph and St. Mary Parish, St. Joseph with residence at Cathedral of St. Joseph.

Rev. Terry Bruce concludes his service as Chaplain to the Jeanne Jugan Center effective June 11.

Rev. Matthew Brumleve is appointed Pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Kansas City.

Rev. James Carlyle is appointed Pastor of St. Ann Parish, Independence and St. Cyril Parish, Sugar Creek.

Rev. Jonathan Davis is appointed Parochial Vicar at St. James and St. Patrick Parishes in St. Joseph with residence at St. James. Rev. Davis is further appointed Chaplain at Bishop LeBlond High School.

Rev. Lou Farley is appointed Chaplain to St. Joseph Medical Center, Kansas City and St. Mary’s Medical Center, Blue Springs with residence at Christ the King Parish, Kansas City.

Rev. William Fox is appointed Parochial Vicar at St. Peter and St. Therese Little Flower Parishes, Kansas City with residence at St. Peter.

Rev. Deva Gudime is appointed Parochial Administrator of Immaculate Conception Parish, Lexington and Immaculate Conception Parish, Richmond.

Rev. Adam Haake is appointed Pastor of Coronation of Our Lady Parish, Grandview and Chaplain at St. Michael the Archangel High School with residence at Coronation of Our Lady.

Rev. Stephen Hansen is appointed Pastor of the Cathedral of St. Joseph and Parochial Administrator of St. Mary Parish, St. Joseph with residence at Cathedral of St. Joseph.

Rev. Thomas Hermes is appointed Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, Hamilton and Mary Immaculate Parish, Gallatin with residence at Sacred Heart.

Rev. Thomas Holder concludes his service as Parochial Administrator at St. Anthony Parish, Kansas City effective June 11. Rev. Holder retains his office as Pastor of Our Lady of the Presentation Parish, Lee’s Summit.

Rev. Adam Johnson is appointed Pastor of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Kansas City with residence at Our Lady of Good Counsel. Rev. Johnson retains his office as Vocation Director.

Rev. Jason Koch is appointed Pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish, Montrose and St. Patrick Parish, Butler with residence at Immaculate Conception.

Rev. Ryan Koster is appointed Parochial Vicar at St. Therese Parish, North, Kansas City with residence at St. Therese.

Rev. Alex Kreidler, JCL is appointed Parochial Vicar at Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Kansas City with residence at Our Lady of Good Counsel. Rev. Kreidler retains his duties in the Tribunal.

Rev. Timothy Leete is appointed Parochial Vicar at St. Mark and St. Joseph the Worker Parishes, Independence with residence at St. Mark.

Rev. Philip Luebbert is appointed Chaplain at Jeanne Jugan Center in Kansas City with residence at the Center.

Rev. Andrew Mattingly is appointed Parochial Vicar at Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Kansas City with residence at Our Lady of Good Counsel. Rev. Mattingly is further appointed Chaplain to the St. John Paul II Newman Center at the University of Missouri – Kansas City. He retains his position as Director of the Young Adult and Campus Ministry Office.

Rev. Pachomius Meade, OSB, upon the presentation of Right Reverend Benedict Neenan, OSB, is appointed Pastor of St. Peter Parish, Stanberry and its Mission of St. Patrick, Ford City effective June 1.

Rev. Jorge Andrés Moreno is appointed Pastor of St. Anthony Parish, Kansas City with residence at St. Anthony.

Rev. Ian Murphy is appointed Parochial Administrator of Holy Trinity Mission, Urich. He retains his office as Pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Harrisonville with residence at Our Lady of Lourdes.

Rev. Msgr. Robert Murphy is granted retirement status and concludes his service as Pastor of St. Bridget Parish, Pleasant Hill effective June 11.

Rev. Joseph Powers is appointed Parochial Administrator at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Independence. Rev. Powers retains his position as Pastor of St. Mark Parish, Independence with residence at St. Mark.

Rev. Kenneth Riley, JCL is appointed Judicial Vicar of the Diocese of Kansas City – St. Joseph effective April 29. He retains his offices as Vicar General for Administration, Chancellor and Moderator of the Curia.

Rev. Richard Rocha concludes his service as Pastor of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Kansas City effective June 11. Rev. Rocha retains his office as Pastor of St. Matthew Apostle Parish, Kansas City.

Rev. Matthew Rotert is appointed Pastor of St. Peter and St. Therese Little Flower Parishes, Kansas City with residence at St. Peter.

Rev. Charles Rowe, STD will conclude his duties for the pastoral care of St. Patrick Parish, Kansas City effective June 11. Rev. Rowe remains Vicar General for Pastoral Affairs.

Rev. Carlito Saballo, SOLT is appointed Parochial Vicar at Guardian Angels Parish, Kansas City. Rev. Saballo retains his office as Pastor of St. Louis Parish, Kansas City.

Rev. Darvin Salazar is appointed Pastor of Holy Cross and Our Lady of Peace Parishes, Kansas City with residence at Holy Cross.

Rev. M. Christopher Smith is appointed Pastor of St. Ann Parish, Excelsior Springs with residence at St. Ann.

Rev. Luis Felipe Suárez is appointed Parochial Vicar at Sacred Heart – Guadalupe Parish, Kansas City with residence at Sacred Heart – Guadalupe.

Rev. Paul Turner, STD is appointed Parochial Administrator of Sacred Heart – Guadalupe Parish, Kansas City. Rev. Turner retains his office as Pastor of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with residence at the Cathedral.

Rev. Curt Vogel is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Bridget Parish, Pleasant Hill with residence at St. Bridget. Rev. Vogel retains his office as Parochial Administrator of St. Patrick Parish, Holden.

Rev. Mr. Kendall Ketterlin is assigned to assist the Pastor of Good Shepherd Parish, Smithville as his studies allow.

Rev. Mr. Andrew Kleine is assigned to assist the Pastor of Coronation of Our Lady Parish, Grandview as his studies allow.

Rev. Mr. Emmanuel Garduño López is assigned to assist the Pastor of St. Mark and St. Joseph the Worker Parishes, Independence as his studies allow.

Please pray for these men in their new assignments.