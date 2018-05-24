Stewardship head honored for nonprofit leadership

By Jack Smith

Catholic Key Editor

Jeremy Lillig, diocesan Director of Stewardship and Development, was awarded the Emerging Nonprofit Professional of the Year award during a luncheon May 16 at the Muehlebach Tower. The 34th Annual Philanthropy Awards Luncheon, sponsored by Nonprofit Connect was attended by more than 1000 nonprofit leaders, philanthropists and civic officials.

Lillig received his award in recognition of his increasing responsibilities in leadership at the Diocese of Kansas City – St. Joseph. He was specifically cited for his direction and complete revision of the Bright Futures Fund which supports Catholic education scholarships to families in need. As he was announced, Lillig was lauded for his “passionate leadership” resulting in major school renovations, additional instructional resources, and for helping increase annual donations from $230,000 to $3.6 million.

Lillig was also recognized for his leadership as Director of Stewardship and Development, overseeing the Endowment Trust Fund for Catholic Education, the Catholic Community Foundation, and his service as interim Vice President for Advancement at St. Michael the Archangel High School. In the latter capacity, Lillig was further honored at St. Michael’s inaugural graduation May 18 with the school’s presidential Medal of Honor.

“Jeremy leads through a great deal of creativity, community building, immeasurable hours and his talent of relationship building,” said Gail Vertz, Grant Writer for the Bright Futures Fund, who nominated Lillig for the Emerging Nonprofit Professional Award.

“I feel so fortunate to work for Bishop Johnston in helping to make his vision a reality in our Diocese,” Lillig told The Catholic Key. “The stewardship and development office is a wonderful and talented group of people that offer great support. I feel very grateful and honored by this award.”