Clergy Assignments – June 2018

Bishop Johnston is pleased to make the following clergy assignments:

Rev. Abner M. Ables, c.s., upon the presentation of the Very Reverend Miguel Alvarez, c.s., is appointed Pastor of Holy Rosary Parish, Kansas City, effective July 1.

Rev. Philip Luebbert is appointed Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Raytown and St. Bernadette Parish, Kansas City.

Rev. Ed Wills, upon the nomination of Bishop Stephen J. Lopes of the Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter, is appointed Administrator of Our Lady of Hope Ordinariate Community.

Rev. Daniel Gill has been granted a leave of absence for prayer and discernment.

Deacon Rick Boyle is appointed to diaconal ministry at St. Therese Parish, North.

Deacon Brian Buckner is appointed to diaconal ministry at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish.

Deacon Robert Falke is appointed to diaconal ministry at St. John Francis Regis Parish.

Deacon Joshua Fultz is appointed to diaconal ministry at the Cathedral of St. Joseph and St. Mary Parish, St. Joseph.

Deacon James Koger is appointed to diaconal ministry at St. Patrick Parish, Kansas City.

Deacon Michael Koile is appointed to diaconal ministry at Good Shepherd Parish.

Deacon Fred Lange is appointed to diaconal ministry at Holy Spirit Parish.

Deacon Paul Nguyen is appointed to diaconal ministry at Church of the Holy Martyrs Parish.

Deacon Jim Olshefski is appointed to diaconal ministry at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

Deacon Victor Quiason is appointed to diaconal ministry at St. Charles Borromeo Parish.

Deacon David Rennicke is appointed to diaconal ministry at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish.

Deacon Shane Voyles is appointed to diaconal ministry at St. John LaLande Parish.

Deacon Joseph Zagar is appointed to diaconal ministry at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Raytown.

Please pray for these men in their new assignments.