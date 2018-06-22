Marriage is a spiritual pilgrimage, bishop tells couples

By Megan Marley

Surrounded by friends and family, 70 couples came to celebrate their golden wedding anniversaries and renew their vows before Bishop James V. Johnston, Jr. at the annual Mass and Celebration of 50th Wedding Anniversaries held June 10 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

In his homily, Bishop Johnston thanked the couples for their trust and fidelity in God and each other, and for the witness they have given over the course of 50 years. He drew an analogy between solidly built, long-lasting marriages and the day’s Gospel reading of the house built on solid rock.

“We celebrate, however imperfect, the house that you as couples have built together in 50 years, firmly set on the bedrock of the love of God, and made up of your many thousands, and perhaps billions of actions of fidelity and love for one another and others that form your life now.”

He continued with a chapter from the book “Resisting Happiness” by Matthew Kelly.

“The question in the book, ‘Are You a Pilgrim or a Tourist?’ has to do with happiness, and it very much has to do with how a couple should rightly approach marriage.”

“Tourists demand prompt attention and service to their needs and their desires; they focus on themselves and their fulfillment and pleasure and a successful vacation. Tourists go sightseeing and tourists count the cost.”

“Pilgrims are different,” he said. “Pilgrims expect events along the way that will require sacrifice—they anticipate the cross.”

“Pilgrims are looking for meaning; pilgrims count their blessings.”

“Life itself is a pilgrimage for all of us, a sacred journey to our true home in Heaven. We are only here on earth, after all, for the blink of an eye.”

“You may not have thought of it on your wedding day, but my sense is that when you were married, you set out together with the attitude of a pilgrim instead of a tourist.”

“If we consider the first reading today from the Book of Tobit, we see that same attitude reflected in the prayer of these newlyweds, Tobiah and Sarah. They are beginning their pilgrimage through life together, and pray for God’s blessings as they begin. They also reflect an attitude of true love for one another and a trust in God’s mercy and deliverance as they begin their married life.”

Bishop Johnston went on to recall his experience of going to the Holy Land several years ago, and how the entire pilgrimage group was moved by the experience of couples renewing their wedding vows at the site of Jesus’ first public miracle: at a wedding feast in Cana of Galilee.

“Many of them realized more deeply than ever that God had been with them all along the way—all along the way of their married life through its ups and downs, sustaining them in their needs, comforting them in their griefs, blessing them in their children, their grandchildren and in their friends. And though it all, helping them to deepen their love, and smoothing their rough edges.”

“They all realized that they had become who they are through their married love.”

Though the congregation wasn’t in Cana that day, Bishop Johnston suggested it was a similarly moving moment to pause along the pilgrimage they began 50 years ago, to give thanks for blessings and to renew their dedication to each other and to God.

“You bless us all by renewing your vows and continuing your journey together. And for that, we can all give thanks to God.”

After the homily, couples renewed their vows and, hand in hand, received a blessing of their wedding rings from Bishop Johnston. He also presented each with a gift.

Over 130 couples in the Diocese are celebrating 50 years of marriage; these include:

