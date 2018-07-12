Bright Futures Fund soccer clinic a bright success

By Marty Denzer

Catholic Key Associate Editor

KANSAS CITY — About 150 kids in grades kindergarten through eighth, attending Our Lady of Hope, Holy Cross and St. Regis Catholic schools attended a soccer clinic at Avila University June 14. The first annual Mike Strohm Summer Sports Clinic, an initiative of the Bright Futures Fund, featured Sporting Kansas City defender Seth Sinovic, Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Jehu Chesson, and St. John Francis Regis pastor Father Sean McCaffrey, as well as Avila Eagle soccer players, as instructors.

Named in honor of Mike Strohm, a 12-year Bright Futures Fund board member, former board chair, and big soccer fan, the clinic was planned to give kids a positive soccer experience, Jeremy Lillig, director of the Fund, said. He had wanted to do “something soccer” for the kids for a long time, Lillig added.

Strohm, his wife and other family members were present at the clinic, helping serve lunch and snacks, offering advice to the kids and enjoying watching the fun.

The kids were divided by grades into three groups — K – 2, 3 – 5 and 6 – 8. Sinovic, Chesson and Fr. McCaffrey spent time with each grade level group, instructing and demonstrating different skills for them to practice. The Avila students encouraged the younger ones and practiced with them.

The kids learned and practiced new soccer skills and techniques, talked with Sinovic, Chesson and Fr. McCaffrey as well as the Avila soccer players, and made new friends from other schools.

Down the road a ways, will Kansas City’s pro football and soccer teams see new future star players who learned new skills at the first Mike Strohm Summer Soccer Clinic in 2018? Time will tell.