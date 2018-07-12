Visioning Team a cross-section of our diocese

Megan Marley

The next six months will be a period of prayer, listening, discussion and goal setting as Bishop James V. Johnston, Jr. and his Visioning Team craft a plan for the diocese’s immediate future.

Members of the team, comprised of a Catholic Leadership Institute visioning process facilitator and 11 members drawn from parishes across the diocese, will attend at least two or more listening sessions and analyze feedback, demographics and trends in the local church, attend regular monthly meetings and pray together while advising Bishop Johnston on a vision plan (and concrete goals) for the next 3+ years.

Team members were selected by the Bishop.

“Because Bishop Johnston has done this before in his previous diocese, he knew what he was looking for already, I think,” said Dino Durando, director of the Offices of the Domestic Church and Discipleship and of Family Life, who is on the Team and helping organize listening sessions.

“The laity is drawn from a cross-section of people that he’s come in contact with in the last couple of years in the diocese that he thought would be able to help him through this process—some people who would be ready to step right in at the beginning of this process and both be good listeners, but also good thinkers for the sake of the visioning and goal-setting.”

“You can only have so many people on a team, so…you have to choose wisely who exactly you’re going to have on it,” he said.

When will the plan be revealed?

“We don’t know exactly when that will be, but it will either be right before Christmas or sometime early in the new year,” said Durando, explaining that it might take time to make it presentable and easily understandable for the public.

Who exactly are these persons? Find out in the brief bios below:

Barbara Eckert

Catholic Leadership Institute, Senior Consultant

Visioning Process Facilitator

Barbara leads consulting and pastoral leadership formation in service to individual leaders, cohesive teams and organizational vision, priorities and goals. She joined CLI in 2007. Barbara’s leadership experience includes development for diocesan capital projects, fundraising for Catholic secondary schools, operations within several arts organizations and as a lay ecclesial minster in the Archdiocese of Seattle where she developed programs and retreats focused on faith formation and spirituality.

She earned a Master’s degree in Pastoral Studies from Seattle University’s School of Theology and Ministry, with an emphasis in leadership for the Church, and Bachelor’s degree from Gonzaga University.

Her work with priest cohorts across the country was the basis for “Roman Catholic Ordained Leadership,” published in Religious Leadership: A Reference Handbook published in June 2013.

She lives in Tacoma, Washington with her husband Bill, a permanent deacon for the Archdiocese of Seattle.

Fr. Joseph Cisetti

Pastor of St. Therese North Parish

B.A. University of Missouri-Kansas City, M. Div. Mundelein Seminary, S.T.L. University of St. Mary of the Lake, M.A. Creighton University

A priest of the Kansas City-St. Joseph Diocese since 1991 and pastor of St. Therese North since 2011. Enjoys reading, swimming and playing the piano.

“I am honored to be asked to serve on this committee and hope this process will unite the people of our diocese and draw us closer together in Christ.”

Jenifer Doolittle

St. Peter Parish (Stanberry)

Director of Children’s Ministries

B.S. in Elementary Education with an emphasis in Early Childhood, A.A. degree in Childcare Administration, currently working on Catechesis of the Good Shepherd certification

Married to Jon (20 years), they have six children; as a family they strive to reveal the Lord’s love to others through our service, relationships and interactions. Enjoys reading, silence, nature and running.

“I believe every moment is a gift and I strive to use each moment and relationship to grow God’s kingdom.”

Dino Durando

St. Ann Parish (Plattsburg)

Director of the Office of the Domestic Church and Discipleship, Diocese of Kansas City – St. Joseph

B.A. in Theology and Philosophy (Franciscan University), Master of Arts in Theology and Christian Ministry (Franciscan University)

Active in RCIA, marriage ministry and Living Waters. Married to Cathy (20 years); they have 9 children; enjoys baseball, farming, playing strategy board games with his kids and making charcuterie.

“I am excited about my role of facilitating the listening sessions because it will involve meeting new people from around the diocese and hearing about their hopes and ideas for the future of our local Church.”

Dain Finney

Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish

Campus Minister at UMKC, Diocese of Kansas City- St. Joseph

B.A. in Secondary Education and Spanish (Benedictine College)

Worked for FOCUS (KU and UT Tyler in Texas) and then served as a Residence Director at Benedictine College. Single; enjoys all sports, working in the yard, eating good food and being with family & friends.

“I am excited about my role of facilitating the listening sessions because since graduation I have lived and worked on college campuses almost exclusively, but this will get me integrated into the parish. I also look forward to meeting as a committee and getting to know each of the members.”

Arturo Gonzalez

Holy Family Parish

Zonal Secretary (whole USA and Canada area)—Prayer and Life Workshops of Father Ignacio Larrañaga (PLW)

Retired US Navy Corpsman with specialty as Radiology Technologist.

Originally from Mexico. Active Prayer and Life Workshop facilitator for the past 25 years. Has experienced the Charismatic Movement and Cursillo, and is a 3rd degree Knight of Columbus. Married to Essy (23 years) and they have 2 children; enjoys time with family, soccer, basketball, football, drawing, outdoors, live music, and spending time alone with the Lord.

“I am confident the listening sessions will help our Community better express their needs and ideas, as well as help our Diocese show its vision, compassion, and willingness to constantly walk next to each of the members of our Catholic Family”.

Fr. Tom Holder

Pastor of Our Lady of the Presentation Parish in Lee’s Summit (since 2011)

BSBA-Marketing from MU and a M. Div. from the University of St. Mary of the Lake – Mundelein Seminary

Has served in the diocese as a priest for 22 years. Has also been the associate at St. John LaLande and Christ the King parishes, and the pastor at Holy Cross and St. Regis parishes. Currently serves on the Boards of the Endowment Trust Fund for Catholic Education and St. Michael the Archangel High School. Enjoys golf, live music, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on the Visioning Team and be part of this exciting time in our diocese as we come together to listen, plan, and vision for the future.”

Karen Miller

Visitation Parish

Retired- Director of Morning Glory Ministries

Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration

Active in Christ Renews His Parish. Married to John for 27 years; they have 3 children and are expecting their first grandchild in October. Enjoys spending time with family, cooking, traveling and volunteering.

“I feel so blessed to be part of the Visioning Team because I love our Church and our Diocese. I look forward to the prayerful process of discerning, together, our new shared vision.”

Deacon Jim Olshefski

St. Charles Borromeo Parish and Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Assistant Director of the Diaconate Program, Master of Ceremonies for Bishop Johnston

B.S.B.A in Accountancy from the University of Missouri; CPA; worked for Arthur Young & Company and DST Systems, Inc.

Serves at St. Charles Borromeo and Bishop Sullivan Center Food Pantries, as Chairman for Gladstone Parks & Recreation Advisory Board, and at Northland Meals On Wheels, Gladstone Emergency Management Agency, and with Boy Scouts of America. Active in Marriage Preparation, Annulment Advocate, Hospital Ministry, Catholic Cemeteries Associated in the Diocese of Kansas City – St. Joseph. Married to Mary (41 years); 3 adult children; 1 grandchild; Enjoys baseball, soccer, reading, hiking, traveling, time with family.

“Looking forward to participating in the Diocesan Visioning process and meeting with and listening to individuals from throughout the diocese. I am excited about the possibilities for our diocese.”

Fr. Darvin Salazar

Pastor of Our Lady of Peace and Holy Cross Parishes

BA in Humanities, Rafael Landivar University; MDiv., Holy Apostles Seminary

Ordained in 2012, Fr. Salazar was born and raised in Guatemala. He has served as associate pastor at Our Lady of the Presentation parish (1 year), as pastor at Sacred Heart-Guadalupe (4 years) and currently at Our Lady of Peace and Holy Cross. He is spiritual director for Los Del Camino de Emaús, and formerly served as spiritual director for Cursillos de Cristiandad en Español and as chaplain for the Youth Ministers of Los Doce. He also founded the parish Charismatic group ‘Pentecostés’.

“I am very excited and feel blessed about my role as a member of this diocesan team and feel ready to continue doing my best for our Diocese and the universal Catholic Church.”

Frank D. Uryasz

Our Lady of Perpetual Help (Redemptorist) Parish

Profession President, Uryasz Family FoundationBS and MBA from the University of Nebraska

Married to Ann Jeffrey Uryasz (34 years); three children, Justine, Tim, and Claire.

“I am pleased to serve the Diocese in any way that can add value. I look forward to hearing from and listening to as many people as I can in our wonderful Diocese.”

Annette Weeks

St. Rose of Lima Parish (Savannah)

Missouri Western State University, Director of the Center for Entrepreneurship,

Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education, Certified Entrepreneur Facilitator

Married to Ben, they have five children and five grandchildren: enjoys Sunday family dinners, time at the lake and traveling.

“I am pleased to be able to be part of the Visioning Process. A plan that offers a vision for our future and establishes clear goals for achieving that vision allows us to sustain and grow our diocese. “

For more details on the visioning process, visit the ‘One Heart & Mind: A Vision for Our Future’ site.