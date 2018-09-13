Father James D. Sloan, C.PP.S. of the Kansas City Province of the Missionaries of the Precious Blood died August 22, at St. Charles Center in Carthagena, OH. He was 84 years old.

Father Jim was born in Chicago, IL on January 15, 1934, to Thomas W. and Ethel M. (O’Toole) Sloan. He entered formation with the Society of the Precious Blood at St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, IN on September 6, 1953, and made Temporary Incorporation on August 15, 1956, at Burkettsville, OH. He was Definitively Incorporated as a Missionary of the Precious Blood three years later on August 15, 1959, and was Ordained to the Priesthood at St. Charles in Carthagena, OH on June 9, 1962.

After ordination, Father Sloan was assigned to St. Anthony Church in Linton, North Dakota to substitute for the summer. In September 1962, he moved to St. Anthony Church in Detroit, Michigan to serve for one year. On August 28, 1963, he began his ministry as a part-time chaplain at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kansas City, MO, while pursuing graduate studies in art and history at the University of Missouri at Kansas City. During this time, he also studied at the Kansas City Art Institute. As one of his professors said of Father Jim, “He’s an artist at heart.”

In August 1966, Father Sloan was assigned to the faculty of Precious Blood Seminary in Liberty, MO where he taught history and art. He served on the faculty for eleven years, including seven years as Principal and a member of the Formation Team. He was also the founding director of the Precious Blood House of Studies at Rockhurst University in Kansas City in 1971.

In 1973-74, Father Sloan attended the Villa Schifanoia Graduate School of Fine Arts in Florence, Italy. He received a Master’s Degree in Art History and returned in August 1974 to resume his role as Principal of the high school seminary in Liberty. He was elected Local Director at the seminary from 1974-76. On April 2, 1975, he was elected to the Provincial Council of the Kansas City Province.

Following his years of teaching and administration at the high school seminary, Father Jim embarked on a ministry of adult education. Combining his expertise in Art and Church History, Father Jim was invited to parishes throughout the Midwest to offer lectures. In an interview with The Catholic Key, Father Sloan said, “My specific purpose in getting into adult education at this time is to reinforce the faith of adult Catholics, especially those who are seeking a sense of their own identity as Catholics.” His lectures included numerous slides taken when he was studying in Florence.

In 1979, Father Jim was assigned to St. James Church in Liberty, MO as Associate Pastor, and once again taught at Precious Blood Seminary. In July 1981, he moved to St. Barnabas Church in Alameda, CA as Associate Pastor. He officially transferred from the Kansas City Province to the Province of the Pacific on June 1, 1983. In 1984, Father Jim was named Pastor at St. Barnabas where he served another ten years.

Following his tenure as pastor, Father Sloan spent many years serving the Province of the Pacific as Director of Formation, Companions Director, and Spiritual Director. In 1994, he was elected to the Provincial Council of the Province of the Pacific, and on May 29, 1998, Father Jim was elected Provincial Director. After suffering a stroke, Father Jim resigned as Provincial in November 2000. He moved to Sonnino Mission House in Berkeley where he resumed his role as Director of Companions and Spiritual Director, especially for participants in the Sabbatical program at the School of Applied Theology in Berkeley.

He remained a member of the Province of the Pacific until its completion and returned as a member of the Kansas City Province on July 1, 2005. He continued to live at Sonnino until he suffered another stroke and moved to Nazareth House in San Rafael, CA in 2016. In June of this year, Father Jim moved to the infirmary at St. Charles Center.

“Father Jim was a people person,” his good friend, Father Jim Franck, C.PP.S. said. “He reached out to people and they responded. I was always amazed at the breadth of his relationships and all the people he was able to maintain friendships with over the years. And it was always genuine. He loved life and he lived it fully.” When living in California, Father Sloan and Father Franck would meet every Tuesday to meet with friends or explore the Bay Area and enjoy a good lunch. Both avid readers, they conversed about the latest books they were reading. The book they were discussing when Father Sloan died was The Gift of Peace by Cardinal Joseph Bernardin.

Another good friend, Father Bill Walter, C.PP.S., made several trips with Father Sloan over the years. Because of his study in Europe, Father Jim would know all the places to see. “He was a very easy traveling companion with a vast knowledge of art and architecture,” Father Bill said. “He was better than a tour guide!”

Father Sloan is survived by his sister-in-law, Phyllis Prokof, Elmhurst, IL; five nieces, Betty Lou Sloan Brown, Deer Park, IL, Mary Ann Simmons, Cary, IL, Judy Ruland, Hales Corners, WI, Karen Loster, Elmhurst, IL, and Kathy Milkert, Willowbrook, IL; and two nephews, Thomas Sloan, Watertown, WI and Fred Sloan, Cottage Grove, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Ethel, and three brothers, Robert, Edward, and Russell.

Visitation will be at St. Charles Center on Friday, August 24, with a wake service at 7:00 p.m., with Father James Franck, C.PP.S., presiding. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 25 at St. Charles, with Rev. Joseph Nassal, C.PP.S., provincial director, presiding. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery. May he rest in God’s gracious peace.