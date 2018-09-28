Independence Franciscans welcome newly professed sister

By Megan Marley

“Dear daughter, what do you ask of God and of His Church?”

Bishop James V. Johnston, Jr. asked Sister Colette Marie Jaros before the homily at the Mass of Profession held at the Franciscan Prayer Center in Independence September 8.

She sought permission to make her first profession of vows.

Surrounded by her biological and religious families, Sister Colette professed first vows on September 8, the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The day was a culmination of the Lincoln, Neb. native’s two years in the novitiate with the Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Eucharist.

Bishop Johnston presided over the Mass, with Bishop-Emeritus Robert Finn, and Fathers Steven Hansen, Brian Amthor, Ken Criqui, Jayson Becker and Jim Carlyle concelebrating.

After the homily, Bishop Johnston examined Sister’s resolve to make her vows. Following a period of prayer and being prayed over by the bishop, Sister Colette knelt before the altar where sat Sister Lucy Lang, Sister Servant of the community.

Hands in hers, she read the profession formula, vowing to live in poverty, chastity and obedience according to the rule of the Third Order of St. Francis for a period of two years. She then signed her vows on the altar.

“I was just exhausted—it had been a really long week!—but after I had professed my vows, we sign those vows on the altar, and as I stood there signing those vows, there was just this enormous wave of joy and peace that came over me,” Sister Colette later said.

From the bishop, she then received her black veil, the rule and constitution of the community, a profession cross—a special blessed cross each sister receives when she makes her first profession—and a crown of red and white roses made by Sister Lucy, the colors representing heroic virtue and martyrdom.

The crown of roses with thorns drew a subtle symbolism of her being the Bride of Christ Crucified.

“The religious life, it is a bridal commitment to God, but it’s also a slow martyrdom, it’s a slow death to self for the sake of God,” the newly-professed sister explained.

Now professed, Sister Colette will be taking fuller responsibility in running the sisters’ bookstore, assisting with their website, and similar obligations. She’s also helping run a discernment retreat with her order on November 2-4.

“We’re still kind of planning, but we’re excited to be hosting that retreat,” she said.

For more information on the Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Eucharist, visit www.osfholyeucharist.org.