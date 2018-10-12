40 Days for Life Begins Fall Campaign

Megan Marley

OVERLAND PARK—40 Days for Life recently kicked off its Fall campaign the morning of September 26 with a rally and music outside the Center For Women’s Health in Overland Park, Kansas. Individuals, organizations and denominations on both sides of the Missouri-Kansas line come to take a stand for the unborn children aborted at the Center.

Speaking at the event were Bill Francis, director of the diocesan Respect Life and Human Rights Offices, and Pastor Jim Marcum, IHOPKC staff member. They were introduced by Wendy Curtis, director of the Kansas City Coalition for Life, which organizes the event and gives material and community support for women in crisis pregnancies.

“We’ll never know how many cars don’t pull in, we’ll never know how many people are driving by to make sure they know where this place is for tomorrow morning’s appointment,” Francis said of the campaign. “We don’t know how many landscapers are going to go home and no longer coerce a girlfriend into having an abortion.”

“We’re tools, and that’s going to be important in this effort, right? This is His work, this is not our work. Our job is to stay oiled, to stay sharp and to stay tight, regardless of the outcomes—and Satan’s going to try and discourage us.”

“We cannot base our success on how many babies were saved—we don’t know how many babies were saved,” Francis finished. “Christ didn’t ask us to be successful, he asked us to be faithful.”

“In Kansas City, the DNA of our community is one of protecting and caring for women and children, really in a special way,” said Jim Marcum. He said that in the past, several maternity homes once served mothers in crisis pregnancies.

“In this one home—The Willows—between 1905 until it closed in 1969, an estimated 35,000 young mothers and their babies were cared for in those sixty-so years,” he said. “This town was called the baby hub of the United States.”

Marcum also reflected on the story of the Assyrian commander Naaman being told by the prophet Elisha to wash seven times in the Jordan and be made clean of his leprosy.

“After the first dip, the healing did not take place,” Marcum explained. “Every dip counted. ‘Cause you can’t get to seven without dip one, and dip two, and…Every dip was equally important and equally powerful as the final dip that brought the healing.”

“Let’s just imagine for a moment that this sidewalk is a stream, just like the Jordan River. Now, we’re going to come to this stream every day for the next 40 days,” he said. “There’s an answer coming—the destructive leprosy of abortion, the blight on our land is about to be healed.”

“Whatever day you’re dipping on, it counts—we can’t get to 40 without your day. Every dip counts, and the breakthrough will come.”

Wendy Curtis also went over logistics for the weeks to come and introduced several of the ‘day captains’, who will be leading out on the sidewalk on their designated day of the week for the duration of the campaign. The morning concluded with a prayer and song.

40 Days for Life continues through November 4, concluding with a rally on that date at 3 p.m.; rally speakers include Fr. Tom Tank, pastor of the Church of the Ascension, and Mother Julia Kubista of the Sisters in Jesus the Lord. See 40daysforlife.com/local-campaigns/overland-park for updates and to view the vigil schedule, and kccoalitionforlife.com for photos and more.