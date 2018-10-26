Missouri Catholic Bishops Issue Statement in Opposition to Amendment 3

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Catholic Bishops have issued a statement in opposition to Amendment 3, which would amend the Missouri constitution to legalize medical marijuana and create a tax-funded stream of revenue for potentially unethical biomedical research. The statement is as follows:

We, the Catholic Bishops of Missouri, issue this statement to express our opposition to ballot Amendment 3, which would amend the Missouri constitution to legalize medical marijuana and create a tax-funded stream of revenue for potentially unethical biomedical research.

We are sympathetic to those who seek relief from debilitating illnesses and express no position on the propriety of medical marijuana as a means of relieving suffering. We oppose this initiative, however, because it contains no limitation on the types of research that could be funded by the taxes generated. The significant funding stream created by this initiative would not be subject to legislative appropriation or review and could be used for research involving the destruction and use of embryonic stem cells or aborted fetal remains. This we must oppose.

Even if this research has noble ends, including the elimination and treatment of diseases such as cancer, ALS, and Parkinson’s, it must respect the dignity of human life, including life in its most nascent stages. Our Catholic teaching calls us and everyone to be mindful of the ethical and social responsibility for our actions with respect to medical research and reminds us that the value of such research should be measured in reference to “the unconditional respect owed to every human being at the moment of his or her existence…” (Dignitas Personae ¶10)

We urge Catholics and all people of good will to oppose Amendment 3 for these reasons.

Please direct questions to mocatholic@mocatholic.org or call 573-635-7239.