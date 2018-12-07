KCYC’s POP, persecutor or peacemaker, Culture

By Marty Denzer

Catholic Key Associate Editor

KANSAS CITY — The 2018 Kansas City Youth Conference, held Nov. 17-18, at Lake Maurer Camp and Retreat Center in Excelsior Springs, attracted about 250 high school students along with college-age and adult staff and volunteers and seminarians from Conception Abbey/Seminary College. Emceed by the “Crunch Guys,” Catholic podcasters Ethan Stueve and Patrick Neve, KCYC was a weekend of talks, prayer, interaction and music, highlighted by Adoration and Confession Saturday and Closing Mass with Bishop James V. Johnston, Jr. on Sunday.

The high school students gathered in small group discussions led by students from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan. and Conception seminarians to ponder and talk about topics of breakout sessions.

Those topics included Pornography, Gender Identity and Same Sex Attraction, Ethical responsibility and relativism, Technology and evangelization, Life transitions, Depression and Suicide and the Power and Importance of Community. A conference attendee liked the small group sessions because it was a way of interacting with the larger church. “I liked having people to reflect with. [I] would have liked more time.”

Group games were played, an “Exposition Experience” provided by the 177 Project, a group of Catholic musicians, which was followed by a concert. The Exposition Experience and Concert “really brought the youth together. It was so much fun!” said another attendee.

Bishop Johnston spoke during the Sunday morning General Session, focusing on understanding one’s own testimony and how to be a peacemaker in today’s culture. One listener said, “I like Bishop Johnston. Would like to see again in the future.”

Other comments on the weekend conference included, “amazing,” “wonderful,” “hilarious,” “funny, yet helpful,” “kept me interested!”

The National Catholic Youth Conference, Nov. 21 – 24, 2019, will be held in Indianapolis, Ind.

For more information about the 177 Project, visit the177project.com.