Raven Spirit Washes Over the Country

The Benedictine College Ravens team in huddle after playing in the NAIA National Football Championship game, held Dec. 15 in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The Benedictine College Ravens made an historic run through the football playoffs this year, and found themselves in the NAIA National Football Championship game in Daytona Beach, Fla. for the first time ever. They faced the number one ranked and undefeated Morningside College (Iowa) Mustangs and their NAIA Player of the Year, starting quarterback Trent Solsma.



But it was Benedictine’s quarterback, Shaefer Schuetz, who opened the game with a 42-yard bomb to wide receiver Aaron Jackson that set the Ravens up on the Mustang 27 yard line. Just a few plays later, they were in the end zone and the Ravens had a quick 7-0 lead.



The game was hard-fought and back and forth, with the Ravens and Mustangs locked 28-28 after a stunning two-point conversion by the Ravens tied the game late in the fourth quarter. The swarming Raven defense had effectively shut the Mustangs down and left it in the hands of the offense. An unfortunate turnover with less than 90 seconds left in the game led to a touchdown for Morningside and a 35-28 deficit. Sadly, that would be the final score.



But the score does little to tell the whole story. All you had to do was turn your gaze from the field to the stands to see the Raven Nation, more than 4,000 strong, the largest crowd in NAIA Football Championship history, cheering and singing the school’s fight song. This is the story of what has been called “Mary’s Team” by Benedictine College President Stephen D. Minnis. The story of a group of players who had attended the president’s Wednesday morning Rosary through the entire season and a quarterback who attended Adoration every Friday before a game.



And it went further than that. The college offered daily mass at the hotel for the team and fans. Minnis led his Wednesday Rosary at the hotel and led Rosaries each morning after that while in Daytona. And an Adoration Chapel was set up in the hotel on Friday night.



On top of that, the wave of Benedictine Spirit that washed over the country was impressive. The excitement level was tremendous among friends and alumni of the college. Watch parties were set up all across America and they were packed. More fans came to Daytona Stadium than the event had ever seen in its history. It was the largest Raven reunion ever!



But there was still something more. There was a spirit of brotherly love that was sincerely welcoming, not just to other Ravens, but to everyone. From conversations in airports and on airplanes heading to Daytona Beach, to interaction with the hotel staff and the people of Daytona, and to crowds in bars and restaurants for watch parties, it was clear that Benedictine College is a special place. And it imparts special traits to its graduates and all who come to know them.



This game was not the end of a season. It was just the next step for a college that is known for quoting Abbot Boniface Wimmer, “Forward. Always Forward. Everywhere Forward.”



We look forward to next season and all that Benedictine College and its students have in store for the world.