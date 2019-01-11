La Posada, Christmas program held by Holy Cross School

Holy Cross School held a Christmas program and La Posada at the parish December 18. Above, students sing in the annual Christmas program. (Megan Marley/Key photo)

Megan Marley

“Long ago, in a part of the world known as Galilee, a man named Joseph and his wife, whose name was Mary, were ordered to register in their home town by the Roman authorities who ruled their little part of the world. Mary was with child, and soon to deliver…”



La Posada is a Latin American holiday celebration that occurs over the nine days just before Christmas. On each of the nine days, the community gathers to sing and pray at a special reenactment of Mary and Joseph going door-to-door seeking shelter on their journey to Bethlehem. For the first eight days ‘there is no room at the inn’ and they are turned away, but on the ninth Mary and Joseph are joyfully welcomed into a home or church; festivities following their arrival include piñatas, candy and other treats.



The students of Holy Cross School in Kansas City narrated, sang and acted for their own La Posada and annual Christmas program held at the church on December 18.

After a welcome by school principal Barb Deane, Holy Cross parish associate pastor Fr. Jonathon Davis gave an opening prayer for the show. Adrian Palan, Anaely Marquez and Dalyn Nguyen then narrated the Christmas story in English, Spanish and Vietnamese between performances by the different grades.



7th and 8th grades began with ‘O Come, O Come Emmanuel’, followed by Pre-K singing and making hand motions to ‘Campana Sobre Campana’ and Kindergarten singing ‘In The Bleak Midwinter’. Two shepherds, Cale Inman and Angel Becerra, welcomed Joseph and Mary, enacted by Andres Valderrama and Vivian Rey, into the church, and 1st and 2nd grade enthusiastically sang ‘Born, Born in Bethlehem’. 3rd and 4th grades sang ‘Carol of the Bells’, and 5th and 6th grades sang ‘Mary Did You Know?’. 7th and 8th grades concluded the show by leading everyone in singing ‘Feliz Navidad’.



‘Joseph and Mary’ from the school’s La Posada celebration. (Megan Marley/Key photo)

Festivities followed in the parish hall, where Pre-K dressed up as shepherds, sheep, wise men, angels, the Christmas star and other nativity figures around Joseph and Mary. Hot chocolate, buñuelos, conchas and other pan dulce were served as refreshments.



Holy Cross is a diocesan Catholic school serving northeast Kansas City since 1922. Tuition assistance and 100 percent of the school’s operating costs are supported through the Bright Futures Fund, which helps provide quality education at Catholic schools for low-income children in Kansas City’s urban core.

For more information on Holy Cross Catholic School, visit hcskcmo.org; for more on the Bright Futures Fund, visit brightfuturesfund.org.