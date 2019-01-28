Notice of Credible Allegation of Abuse

The diocese has received an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor by former Bishop Hogan High School teacher, Mr. Gregory Schell. The allegation was reported in late October, 2018 and concerns events from the mid-1970s. Following diocesan policy for response to allegations, the incident was reported to law enforcement which declined investigation due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.



Since Mr. Schell was currently a substitute teacher and volunteer at the time of the report in the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas, the archdiocesan Reports Investigator coordinated an investigation with the Kansas City – St. Joseph Ombudsman and Victim Services Coordinator and made a report to the Kansas City – St. Joseph Independent Review Board. The Kansas Archdiocese placed Mr. Schell on administrative leave during the investigation.



This month, the Independent Review Board unanimously found the allegation to be credible and recommended that Mr. Schell be barred from any future volunteer service or employment in the Diocese of Kansas City – St. Joseph. That recommendation was confirmed by Kansas City – St. Joseph Bishop James V. Johnston, Jr. and the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas.



In Missouri, Mr. Schell served as a teacher at Bishop Hogan High School from 1973 to 1976 and as a coach from 1973 to 1987. He also served as Assistant Principal and teacher at St. Mary High School in Independence from 1991 to 1993.



If you were harmed by Mr. Schell or any other person who has worked or volunteered for the diocese, no matter how long ago, the diocese wants to provide care and healing resources to you and your family. Please contact the Ombudsman, Jenifer Valenti, at 816.812.2500 or jenifervalenti@att.net for more information.



Report suspicions of abuse: