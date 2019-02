Bishop Johnston has made the following clergy assignments:

Father Dominic Duc Nguyen, Pastor of Church of the Holy Martyrs, Kansas City, has been granted a leave of absence for vocational discernment at Mt. Carmel Hermitage, Christoval, Texas, effective February 4 to April 4, 2019.

Father Aloysius M. Tran Ngoc Thoai, CRM, has been appointed Parochial Administrator of Church of the Holy Martyrs, Kansas City, effective February 4 to April 4, 2019.