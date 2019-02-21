Fish Fry Fridays – 2019

Good Shepherd Lenten Fish Fry, 5 – 7:30 pm., March 29, Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 18601 N. 169 Hwy, Smithville. $10 Breaded Shrimp, $10 Combo (Fish & Shrimp), $10 Fried Cod Fish or Baked Cod loin fillets. Dinners include: Baked or Fried Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Cole Slaw, Cornbread, & Drink. $5 Grilled Cheese Sandwich or Cheese Pizza, desserts available for an extra $2. Dine in Only: $1 Discount for Seniors (60) & Children (ages 7-12), with ages 6 and under free. Carry-out available call (816) 532-4344. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council #9272.



St. James (Liberty) Catholic Church Lenten Fish Fries, 5 – 8 p.m., March 15, 29, & April 12, St. James School gymnasium, 309 South Stewart Road, Liberty. Choose from fried fish, baked tilapia, hot spiced boiled shrimp, cheese pizza, and our made-to-order pasta bar. $11/adults, $5/children. Take-out available. Cash, checks, and credit/debit cards accepted. For those 21 and older, beer and wine will be available. Please call the parish office at (816) 781-4343 for more information. Hosted for the 23rd year by the St. James, Liberty, Knights of Columbus Council #6780.



St. Munchin’s Lenten Fish Fries, 6 – 8 p.m., 301 N. Cedar, Cameron; March 8, 15, 22, 29 & April 5. Camp Quality Fish Fry April 12. Choose from Fried Fish, Potatoes and Onions, Macaroni and Cheese, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter, various desserts and drink. Cost $10 Adults, children 6-12 $7 and ages 5 and under free. Stations of the cross will be held at St. Munchin Church at 6pm all Fridays during Lent except Good Friday. Questions call parish office 632-2768.



St John LaLande Parish Lenten Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 805 NW RD Mize Rd, Blue Springs. Enter in the Parish Center behind the Church. Menu: fried or baked swai fish; cheesy corn or green beans; French fries; baked potato/salad bar; coleslaw; scratch mac & cheese; grilled cheese, bread & drinks. All you can eat — $11/adults; $5/children 6-12; kids 5 and under Free, $32/family max price. Fried Shrimp- ala carte $5 extra. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus. Desserts provided by the Ladies Auxiliary for donations.



St. Margaret of Scotland Fish Fry, 5-7:30, March 8, 15, 22, 29 April 5 and 12, St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 777 NE Blackwell Road, Lee’s Summit. Baked/fried fish, fish tacos and shrimp. Meals come with 2 sides and a roll (grilled cheese available). $9-$12, children 4 and under eat free. We have a Maître D’ to greet you, friendly wait staff to take your order and deliver hot to your table. Cash bar and lots of delicious desserts. Credit cards accepted/take-out orders available. For more info, call 816-246-6800.



St. Peter’s Friday Fish Fry, 5 – 7:30, March 8, in the St. Peter’s Narthex (between the church and the school), 701 E. Meyer Blvd., Kansas City. Food provided by Kansas City’s own Peachtree Restaurant, Service provided by the St. Peter’s Knights of Columbus. Cost: $10/Big Plate, $5/Small Plate. Desserts and Drinks available for free will donation. If you pre-order your meal by Feb. 28, we will include a dessert for free! Proceeds will benefit St. Peter’s Social Services. To pre-order or if you have any questions please contact Chris Newman at cn6716@gmail.com or (816) 872-0186.



Nativity of Mary Lenten Fish Fries, 5 – 7:30 p.m., March 22, 29, April 5 &12, Nativity of Mary School Cafeteria, 10021 E. 36th Terrace, Independence. Choose from: Fried Battered Cod, Catfish, Boiled Shrimp, Baked Tilapia, Fish Tacos, and Sides including French fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, mac & cheese, green beans, & corn. $10/adult regular one entree meal; $13/adult combo meal; $5/children. Desserts and beer available for donation. Carry out available. Sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 178.



St. Bridget’s Lenten Fish Fries, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, will be held March 8 & 22, April 5 & 12, 2103 N Lexington, Pleasant Hill. Choose from Baked, Grilled & Fried Fish; Spaghetti & Sauce; Coleslaw; Baked Potatoes; Green Beans; Hush Puppies; Homemade desserts, iced Tea, lemonade & coffee. $10/adults (13-64); $8/seniors (65+); $5/children (6-12), 5 and under free. Take Home Dinners: $10



St. Gabriel Lenten Fish Fry, 4:30 – 7 p.m., March 8 & 29, April 12, in the Activity Room, St Gabriel Archangel Parish, 4737 N. Cleveland, Kansas City. $10/Adult meal – Fried Fish, French fries, green beans, coleslaw, drink and dessert; $5/Child meal – Cheese Pizza OR Mac & Cheese and sides, drink and dessert, Age 3 and under-free with paid adult. Dine in /Carry out available, Wine and Beer available for donation. Stations of the Cross in the Church at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit Youth going to camps this summer. If you have any questions, please call the parish office (816) 453-1183 ext. 201.



St. Regis Knights of Columbus Shrimp Boil/Fish Fry, 5 – 7 p.m., March 8, 15, 22, 29 & April 5 & 12, St. Regis Parish Hall, 8941 James A. Reed Road, Kansas City. $10/Boiled jumbo shrimp dinner; $10/Battered fish fillets dinner; $10/ ½ shrimp ½ fish dinner; $5/Cheese pizza by the slice. $40/Family meal deal (maximum per family) Sides include: new potatoes, corn on the cob, coleslaw & dinner roll. Beverages: ice tea, lemonade & coffee. Live music each week! Scrumptious desserts & soda pop also available for purchase.



St. Elizabeth’s Parish Fish Fry, 5 – 8 p.m., March 8th, St. Elizabeth’s Seton Hall, lower level of church, 75th and Main, Kansas City. All you can eat fried fish, shrimp, and Salmon. Peel and Eat Shrimp available for extra charge, Baked Ziti, Jalapenos Biscuits, Cole Slaw, Seasoned French Fries, Green Beans, assorted desserts, water, ice tea, lemonade. $12/adults, $5/children, $35/family of 5. $10 for Peel and Eat Shrimp. Adult beverages available. Hosted by St. Elizabeth Knights of Columbus Council #14163.



St. Ann’s Famous Fish Dinners, 4:30 – 7 p.m., March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5 & 12, from 4:30 – 7 p.m., located at the corner of Cedar and Lexington in Independence, two blocks north of 24 Highway and Huttig. Menu: Boiled shrimp, fried shrimp, whole catfish, catfish fillets, baked beer batter cod fillets, French fries, boiled potatoes, coleslaw, hush puppies and cornbread. Drinks included with dinner. Dinner prices range from $9.50 to $11.50. A fish sandwich with fries is $5. Ala carte items may be purchased separately. Desserts are available and sold separately by the Altar Society. Call (816) 252-1160 for more information.



UNICO—St. Andrew’s All-You-Can- Eat Shrimp Dinner, 4 – 8 p.m., March 8, St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 6415 Northeast Antioch Road, Gladstone. $20/ adults; $8/children 10 and under. Sponsored by UNICO, U—Unity; N—Neighborliness; I—Integrity; C—Charity; O—Opportunity, “Service Above Self.”



Our Lady of the Presentation’s Lenten Fish Fry, 5 – 7:30 p.m., March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5 & 12, in the parish auditorium, 130 NW Murray Road, Lee’s Summit. Enjoy a delicious buffet including baked fish (cod), fried fish (tilapia), butterfly fried shrimp, baked potato bar, salad bar, buttery corn, homemade coleslaw, garlic bread, fresh broccoli with cheese sauce, homemade gourmet macaroni & cheese, and your choice of tea, lemonade or coffee to drink. Tickets: $12/ adults, $5/children ages 4 – 10, children 0-3 and seniors 90+ free! Children’s activities and The Kansas City Symphony Quartet will perform March 15. Fish Fry TO GO available. Delicious desserts available for donation. Call (816) 251-1100 if any questions. Proceeds support our teens service mission trip with Catholic Heart Workcamp in July.



Curé of Ars Lenten Fish Fries, 5 – 8 p.m., March 8 & 29, April 5 & 12, in the school cafeteria, 9403 Mission Rd, Leawood, Kan. New menu includes baked & fried fish! $30/Families; $11/adults; $6/ages 7-17, under 7 free. Carryout available.