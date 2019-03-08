Residents moving into St. Anthony’s Catholic Retirement Community this Spring

All independent living apartments at St. Anthony’s feature modern appliances, cabinetry and hardwood flooring. (Megan Marley/Key photo)

Megan Marley

Tony, Tony look around…a Catholic retirement community has just been found!



St. Anthony’s Catholic Retirement Community, located on 68th Street near Research Medical Center in Brookside, plans to help its first group of residents move into their independent living apartments late this Spring.



The community, named after St. Anthony of Padua, Doctor of the Church and patron saint of the elderly (and lost items), features 120 independent living units in a nine-story tower and in the future will have 30 assisted living units and 50 memory care units in single floor buildings. Most of the building features floor to ceiling glass windows to allow lots of sunlight in, which plus the décor and intuitive design for seniors gives the place a modern homey feel.



“We wanted it to have a different feel, more urban and not institutional,” said Kathy Finnegan, Director of Marketing and Sales for St. Anthony’s.



The units’ month-to-month rental system, starting at $2,900 a month with no buy-in, includes all utilities, cable, internet/WiFi, washer/dryer in each unit, transportation, continental breakfast Monday through Saturday and 15 meals of your choice per month at several dining situations on site, including ‘St. Peter’s Pub’ and ‘St. Elizabeth’s Bistro’.



A shot of a model apartment in St. Anthony’s independent living building. (Megan Marley/Key photo)

There are also computer stations, free underground parking for residents, a lounge, library, community garden, community rooms, a putting green, daily mass with a resident priest (non-denominational services also available) and a dog park for pets. Other amenities include prescription delivery, therapy services and wellness consulting at the fitness center, moving services, a full-service salon, a convenience store, and options for housekeeping and linen change services.



St. Anthony’s is a privately-owned community and rents at market rate.



“One of the things we agreed to was to make it moderately priced,” Finnegan said. “When we did our competitive analysis and went out to look at the other properties that are around us, not just buy in but also month to month leases like we are, we come under I’d say 88 percent of the communities around here.”



“We also chose to not force services upon people if they’re not going to use those services,” added Mark Ledom, project developer with his son Matt Ledom. “We have those things listed for those who want to use it.”



St. Anthony’s maintains a special relationship with the diocese and Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph, who will have a say in helping it maintain a Catholic identity via an advisory board of diocesan representatives, Catholic Charities personnel and clergy from nearby parishes. Fifteen percent of the net operating income will go to Catholic Charities to use in their missions.



“They’re assisting us, they’re sponsoring us with leads, lists, mailings and all of those kinds of things to help us with our lease up, and they’re giving us an exclusive territory within a 10-mile radius of St. Anthony’s,” Ledom said. “They’re sponsoring us and getting the 15 percent profit participation, but did not have to put up any equity, sign any loans, guarantee any loans, or assign or use their not-for-profit status for our benefit.”



Over 90 percent of future residents waiting to move in are Catholic, including two priests and a religious. Religious sisters will also be on staff.



“Bishop Johnston has secured the Sisters of St. Ann, a religious order from India that specializes in healthcare—so many of their nuns are nurses and CNAs, and have a charism in serving the elderly,” Ledom said. “They’ll start with helping in our independent living, but they’ll primarily be in our assisted living facility (Phase 2 of construction), which will open in the Spring of 2020.”



Artistic rendering of the chapel.

“We have 26 Catholic churches within a seven-mile radius of St. Anthony’s, and 22 of those are on the Missouri side. Because of the density we believe we’ll have many of our resident’s children coming to visit them on a regular basis, maybe helping with the housekeeping, or helping with the laundry or changing linens. Those are all the kinds of things we want to help keep that interactive part of the family,” Ledom said.



That’s just what John Walker, a future resident of St. Anthony’s, is hoping.



“We have eight children, five of them girls, and four of them live in that area which will make it more convenient for them and for me to keep in contact,” Walker said.



“I’m 93 years of age—time is moving on, so I think it’s time for me to get into an independent living situation like they’re going to have at St. Anthony’s. I’ve been living by myself since my wife passed away in 2005, so I’m ready for that switch.”

For information on St. Anthony’s Retirement Community, visit www.stanthonyskc.com.