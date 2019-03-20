Father James H. Schrader, C.PP.S.

Father James H. Schrader, C.PP.S. of the Kansas City Province of the Missionaries of the Precious Blood died on Ash Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at St. Charles Center in Carthagena, Ohio. He was 88 years old.



Fr. Jim was born in Randolph, Ohio on June 24, 1930, to Henry J. and Therese L. (May) Schrader. He entered formation with the Society of the Precious Blood at Brunnerdale Seminary in Canton, Ohio on August 30, 1944, and made Temporary Incorporation on December 3, 1951 at St. Charles Seminary in Carthagena, Ohio. He was Definitively Incorporated as a Missionary of the Precious Blood three years later on December 3, 1954 and was ordained to the Priesthood at St. Charles on June 2, 1956.



After ordination, Fr. Schrader served as parochial vicar at Sacred Heart Parish in Sedalia, Missouri (1956-59), St. Anthony Parish in Detroit, Michigan (1959-60), and St. Mary Parish in Garden City, Kansas (1960-63). In August 1963, Fr. Schrader joined the Precious Blood Mission Band, preaching retreats and parish missions across the country. He was assigned to the Mission House at St. Mark Parish in Cincinnati, Ohio. With the founding of the Kansas City Province in 1965, Fr. Schrader moved to Precious Blood Seminary in Liberty, Missouri, while continuing on the Mission Band.



In November 1969, Fr. Schrader was named pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Miami, Oklahoma, where he served until 1977. Fr. Jim was elected to the Provincial Council as Second Councilor on April 14, 1971. He became Vice-Provincial and First Councilor on August 12, 1971 when Fr. Daniel Schafer, C.PP.S. was elected Moderator General of the Society of the Precious Blood. Fr. Schrader served on the Provincial Council until 1975. In 1977, Fr. Jim became pastor at St. Mary Parish in Garden City, Kansas, and served until 1981 when he was named pastor at St. Mary’s Parish in Centerville, Iowa.



Following a sabbatical in 1984-85, Fr. Schrader served several parishes in Florida as parochial vicar until he was named pastor at St. Mary Parish in Nevada, Missouri in 1989. Fr. Jim moved to Kansas City in 1998 to live in residence at the Don Green Mission House. While residing there, he helped out at various parishes in the area, including two years as associate pastor at St. Elizabeth Parish in Kansas City (1998-2000), and sacramental minister at St. Rose Parish in Savannah, Missouri (2001-2003). In 2005, Fr. Schrader moved into retirement at Precious Blood Center in Liberty, Missouri.



At both the Mission House and the Center, Fr. Jim was known for tending the flower gardens, especially irises. The flower garden in front of the Altmann Guest House at the Center is dedicated in memory of Fr. Jim’s mother. He also took up painting as a therapy and hobby to express his creativity. He sold his works of art at Assemblies to support the Vietnam Mission of the Kansas City Province. Fr. Schrader moved to St. Charles Center in Carthagena in September 2011, where he remained until his death.



Throughout his life, Fr. Jim was known as an engaging homilist, and for his sense of humor and his love for the community. “He was a good community man who enjoyed being with members of the community,” Fr. Mark Miller, former provincial of the Kansas City Province who lived with Fr. Jim in the mission house in Kansas City, said. “He loved to bake bread and the smell of bread was always refreshing. We had some good conversations as we would eat our evening meal together.” Fr. Jim Betzen recalled, “He enjoyed teaching at St. Elizabeth and was very much liked by the parishioners there.”



Fr. Schrader is survived by his brother, Hank Schrader and his wife, Jean; his sister, Jean Koczur and her husband, Stanley; sister-in-law, Ardella Schrader; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Therese, two brothers, William and Donald, and four sisters, Germaine Kline, Rita Flanagan, Rosemary Hammer, and Martha Gardner.