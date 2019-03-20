Statement on New Zealand Mosque Shootings

The Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph stands in mourning with our Muslim brothers and sisters after the heinous attacks at the two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.



Moved by the Gospel of life, we decry hatred and violence. May our Merciful God be with the victims and their families and bring them comfort at this tragic time.



To our friends in the local Muslim community, we pray for you in your grief. Know of our solidarity with you as you suffer from this manifestation of evil. Recalling Abraham, our shared father in faith, we renew our commitment to joining you in building a just society that respects the differences among us and safeguards the fundamental rights of religious liberty. The dignity of every human person, of every faith and origin, is bestowed according to the will of the Creator, our God. May God grant you peace and solace in the days ahead.