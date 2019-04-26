Way of Cross brings message of Christ to downtown Kansas City

“To those who court their own ruin, the message of the cross is but folly; to us, who are on the way to salvation, it is the evidence of God’s power…” 1 Cor. 1:18 (Megan Marley/Key photos)

Megan Marley

If you were in downtown Kansas City on Good Friday, there’s a chance you saw a group processing with a large wooden cross down the streets.



The Way of the Cross led by members of the Communion and Liberation movement has occurred annually for about seven years, starting with a just a group of three. This year 50 persons of all ages walked the five stations, starting and ending at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with stops at Barney Allis Plaza, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, Sprint Center, Jackson County Courthouse and the Central Library. Bishop Johnston gave an initial blessing of the group before they hit the streets.



“The city is the place where we live, and we desire to recognize the presence of Christ and to witness the presence of Christ among the people where we live in a simple way. It’s a gesture that we do for ourselves because we want to follow Christ in our daily lives where we are,” said Daniel Musso, who has walked the Way of the Cross in Kansas City since its beginning.



“Our founder, Fr. Guissani, would have a Triduum retreat—he was leading a Way of the Cross, and that was specifically for college students. But people growing up wanted to have the same experience, so rather than just being on a college campus they started doing it in the place where they were living and spending their time,” he explained of the Way’s origins.



Communion and Liberation (CL) is an Italian Catholic movement founded in the 1950’s by Servant of God Fr. Luigi Guissani. With ‘Schools of Community’ in 90 countries, it operates on the principal that Faith lived out in communion with others in everyday life is the foundation of man’s true liberation and freedom.



The Way of the Cross featured song, scripture readings and meditations from Fr. Guissani, Charles Péguy and others for the spiritual benefit of those walking that day. It also drew the interest of several bystanders.



The Way of the Cross held April 19 stopped at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Kansas City.

“We had a lot of people ask what’s going on—especially since we were towards the back—and asking ‘what is this?’ ‘can I join?’,” said Brooke Choquette, CL member.



She shared how the procession particularly struck one woman.



“She said she had just lost her job because of her faith, but she was like, ‘I feel that this is God’s way of saying He’s taking care of me’ in encountering this,” Choquette said.



“It’s always interesting to see people’s reactions as we pass by,” said Alli Donahue, a CL member who also walked that day. “At the end we had a couple that stopped and stood there, and I handed it (the stations booklet) to them and they said thank you and went on their way. So they’re struck by seeing that witness, which in today’s world is saying something.”

For more information on Communion and Liberation in the Kansas City area, visit the ‘Communion and Liberation KC’ page on Facebook, or email clkansas@humanadventurecorp.org