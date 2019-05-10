Clergy Assignments – May 10, 2019

Bishop Johnston is pleased to make the following clergy assignments. Further assignments will be published in the next edition of The Catholic Key:



Rev. Adam Haake is appointed Pastor of St. Matthew Apostle Parish, effective June 4. He retains his office as Pastor of Coronation of Our Lady Parish, with residence at Coronation.



Rev. Richard Rocha is appointed Parochial Administrator of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Harrisonville and Holy Trinity Mission, effective June 4 and concluding September 30. He is further appointed Pastor of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish with residence at St. Robert, effective October 1.



Rev. John Bolderson, Pastor of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, is granted retirement, effective September 30.



Rev. Joseph Daniel Reardon is appointed Parochial Administrator of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Harrisonville and Holy Trinity Mission, effective October 1, with residence at Our Lady of Lourdes.



Rev. Bryan Amthor is appointed Chaplain to the University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg, effective June 4. He retains his office as Parochial Administrator at St. George Parish and St. Jude Parish. His assignment as Chaplain at St. Pius X High School concludes June 3.



Rev. Edward Wills, with permission of Most Rev. Steven Lopes of the Personal Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter, is appointed Pastor of Guardian Angels Parish, effective June 4. He maintains his office as Administrator of Our Lady of Hope Ordinariate Community. Our Lady of Hope, which currently gathers at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, will henceforth gather at Guardian Angels Parish, effective June 4.



Rev. Gabriel Lickteig is appointed Parochial Vicar at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Joseph and Seven Dolors Parish with residence at Our Lady of Guadalupe, effective June 4. He is further appointed Chaplain to the Newman Center at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, effective June 4. His service as Parochial Vicar at St. Thomas More and priest-confessor to the Little Sisters of the Poor at Jeanne Jugan Center in Kansas City concludes June 3.



Rev. Samuel Miloscia is appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Gabriel Parish with residence at St. Gabriel, effective June 4. His assignments at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Joseph and Seven Dolors Parish conclude June 3.



Please pray for these men in their new assignments.