Clergy Assignments – May 24, 2019

Bishop Johnston is pleased to make the following clergy assignments:



Rev. Eric Schneider is assigned to service as Chaplain at Whiteman Air Force Base.



Rev. Randolph Sly concludes his office as Pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, effective June 3. He retains his offices as President of St. Michael the Archangel High School and Parochial Vicar at St. Therese, North.



Rev. Leonard Gicheru is appointed Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, effective June 4. He retains his office as Parochial Administrator of St. Monica Parish.



Deacon Tyrone Gutierrez is appointed Pastoral Administrator of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, effective June 4.



Rev. Michael Volkmer, CPPS, upon the presentation of Very Rev. Joseph Nassal, CPPS, is appointed Senior Priest in Residence at St. James Parish, Liberty, effective July 1.



Rev. Lac Pham, CPPS, upon the presentation of Very Rev. Joseph Nassal, CPPS, is appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Francis Xavier Parish, St. Joseph, effective July 1.

Rev. Mr. Kendall Ketterlin, subsequent to his May 25 ordination to the priesthood, is appointed Parochial Vicar of Holy Cross and Our Lady of Peace Parishes with residence at St. Anthony Parish, effective August 1. From June 17 to July 26 he will take part in a Spanish immersion experience in Guadalajara, Mexico.



Rev. Mr. Nathan Rueb, subsequent to his May 25 ordination to the priesthood, is appointed Parochial Vicar at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish with residence at St. Andrew, effective June 4. He is further appointed Chaplain at St. Pius X High School.



Rev. Mr. Emmanuel Garduño, subsequent to his May 25 ordination to the priesthood, is appointed Parochial Vicar at St. Thomas More Parish with residence at St. Thomas More, effective June 4.



Rev. Mr. Andrew Kleine, subsequent to his May 25 ordination to the priesthood, is appointed Parochial Vicar at St. Therese Parish, North, with residence at St. Therese, effective June 4. He is further appointed Vocation Promoter for the Diocesan Vocation Office.



Rev. Angelo Bartulica, upon the request of Bishop Franjo Komarica, Bishop of Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and of Rev. Bartulica, has been incardinated into the Diocese of Banja Luka, effective March 28, 2019.



Please pray for these men in their new assignments.