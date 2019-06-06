Clergy Assignments- June 7, 2019

Bishop Johnston has made the following clergy assignments:

Rev. Benjamin Kneib has been released for a period of spiritual and human renewal, beginning June 3.

Rev. Ryan Koster has been appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Columban Parish with residence at St. Columban, effective June 4. He concludes his service as Parochial Vicar at St. Therese, North, effective June 3.

Rev. Michael Clary concludes his service as Parochial Administrator at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Harrisonville and Holy Trinity Mission, effective June 3. He retains his office as Pastor of Holy Spirit Parish.

