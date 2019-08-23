Clergy Assignments – Aug. 23, 2019

Bishop Johnston has announced the following clergy assignments:

Rev. Joseph Totton is released from his duties as Parochial Administrator at St. Ann Parish, Plattsburg and St. Joseph Parish, Easton, in order to serve full-time priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Military Services for a period of three years. The change is effective September 2, 2019.

Rev. Eric Schneider is appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Ann Parish, Plattsburg and St. Joseph Parish, Easton, with residence at St. Ann, effective September 3, 2019.

Rev. Duc Nguyen is released from his office as Pastor of Holy Martyrs Parish, effective August 31, 2019 and is released to perform priestly ministry in the Diocese of Ogdensburg for a period of one year.

Upon the presentation of the Very Reverend Stephen Rehrauer, C.Ss.R., Rev. Andrew Thompson, C.Ss.R., is appointed to a four year term as Parochial Vicar at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, effective September 1, 2019.

Rev. Gary Ziuraitis, C.Ss.R., is reappointed Pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, effective September 1, 2019.

Rev. Thomas Danielsen, C.Ss.R., is welcomed to residence and sacramental responsibilities at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, effective September 1, 2019.

Rev. Francis Hau Pham, C.Ss.R., is appointed Pastor of Church of the Holy Martyrs Parish, effective September 1, 2019.

Rev. Thanh Nquyen, C.Ss.R., is appointed Parochial Vicar at Church of the Holy Martyrs Parish and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish with residence at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, effective September 1, 2019.

Rev. James White, C.Ss.R., is welcomed as local Superior of the community and in residence of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, effective September 1, 2019.

Please pray for these men in their new assignments.