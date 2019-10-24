7th Annual St. Joseph Life Day held

Approximately 125 people attended the annual prolife walk and rally held October 6 in St. Joseph. (Sara Kraft photo)

By Sara Kraft

“The right to life is the primary right,” said Dr. James Alan Branch, Professor of Christian Ethics at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary during the keynote address at Life Day. “If you don’t get to experience that right, you don’t get to enjoy any other rights.”

Since 2013, the greater St. Joseph community has gathered in October for Life Day, a time to make a public statement regarding the community’s support for all life—from conception to natural death.

This year, it event was held Sunday, October 6. The event began with a public walk through some of St. Joseph’s busiest streets, including Frederick Boulevard and the Belt Highway. Participants could choose from several starting points in order to accommodate all ages and fitness levels: distances ranged from 3.7 miles for participants walking from Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church, 2.2 miles for those beginning at Missouri Western State University, and 1 mile for walkers starting at East Hills Library. The walk concluded at Bishop LeBlond High School, where those unable to walk formed a life chain holding signs of support for the prolife cause. Throughout the walk and life chain, honks and waves of support from passing cars could be heard. A rally (along with water and hot dogs) in the high school stadium followed the walk; approximately 125 people attended the prolife walk and rally to show support for the voiceless.

“Life Day is a time for our community to come together and show outward support for life,” explained Libby Owens, Director of the St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Center. Life Day is spearheaded by the Center and receives much support from churches of all denominations, area Knights of Columbus councils and several local businesses.

“We don’t wait until it’s a voting year to show support for life,” she continued.

Owens noted that one of the strengths of Life Day is the fact it is interfaith. Pastor Earnestine Blakely from Hope Fellowship Church offered the opening prayer, Dr. James Alan Branch, a Baptist, gave the keynote, and Fr. Joe Miller, C.PP.S., a Catholic priest, offered the closing prayer. Additionally, praise dancer from MidCity Excellence performed at the rally.

In his keynote address, Dr. Branch spoke of the issues of our culture which have led to abortion being so commonplace.

“Abortion says all women are good for is sex,” he explained. “Sanctity of life affirms the dignity of every one of every race.”

He spoke of how great it was to see so many people publicly supporting life from conception to natural death.

“We have a message for St. Joseph,” said Branch. “We believe you have infinite worth and value. It’s not a message of hate, it’s a message of love.”

Participants of all ages concurred on the importance of showing support for life.

“I am here to support the cause—walk for life,” said 13-year-old Cassidy Macrander. It’s the third time she has participated in the walk.

“We just do this because God has created each child,” explained Jessica Fjellman, who attended with her husband and young children. “We know this event has great worth.”

“We respect life,” stated Debbie Faltys, from Church of the Annunciation in Kearney. “We are doing it for the unborn and to be a voice for the voiceless.”