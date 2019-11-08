Clergy Assignments, Nov. 8, 2019

Bishop Johnston is pleased to make the following clergy assignments:

Rev. Justin Hoye is appointed Vicar for Priests, effective November 1. His service as Director of Priestly Life and Ministry concluded October 31. He retains all of his other offices and appointments, including as Pastor of St. Thomas More Parish.

Rev. David Holloway is appointed Director of Priestly Life and Ministry, effective November 1. He retains his duties as Pastor of St. Bernadette Parish and Parochial Administrator of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Raytown.

Deacon Joseph Zagar is appointed to assist the president, principal and chaplain at St. Michael the Archangel High School, effective November 13. He continues his assignment at Our Lady of Lourdes, Raytown.

Deacon John Wichmann is appointed Catholic Coordinator of Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion at St. Luke Hospital. He continues his duties at Church of the Good Shepherd Parish.

Deacon Douglas Hemke is assigned to assist the pastor at St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, effective November 13.

Deacon Michael Elsey is assigned as Parochial Administrator and Parochial Vicar at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish and to assist the principal, staff and students at St. Pius X High School.

Deacon Gerald Hurlbert is assigned to assist the pastor at St. Elizabeth Parish, effective November 13.