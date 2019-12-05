Youth from 10 parishes attend National Catholic Youth Conference

Youth attending NCYC clap during a concert. (photo courtesy of Karen Daniel)

By Megan Marley

‘Blessed, Broken, Given’… the ‘road to Emmaus’ scripture inspired the theme for the 2019 National Catholic Youth Conference held November 21-23 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. At the conference, also known as NCYC, Catholic teens from across the United States and other countries encountered music, prayer, liturgy, confession, faith workshops, concerts, exhibits, vendors and recreational activities all focused on deepening faith lives, encountering Christ, creating community with others in Faith and empowering to become missionary disciples. NCYC is held every other year and is organized by the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry and the diocese of the hosting city.

179 kids and chaperones from 10 parishes attended from the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, joining the 20,000 people attending NCYC 2019.

After a long, eight-plus hour bus ride to Indianapolis, the group attended a ‘For King and Country’ concert and following youth session on Thursday night. Friday’s highlights were morning Lectio Divina, a taped message from Pope Francis and talk by the U.S. apostolic nuncio Archbishop Christophe Pierre, adoration, confession, a talk from Immaculée Ilibagiza, survivor of the Rwandan Holocaust, and a talk from Mark Hart, executive vice president of LifeTeen, plus a variety of breakout sessions during the day. After Liturgy of the Hours in the morning as a group, Saturday featured more breakout sessions, plus a talk by Sister Bethany Madonna of the Sisters of Life and attending Mass celebrated by Indianapolis Archbishop Charles Thompson and concelebrated by several archbishops and priests.

“NCYC was fun because it made me see a lot of things different, like having a better relationship with God; like at one of the sessions, when the coach said he would love to see people put in the same energy into Mass like they do at sports games and meeting other people too,” said youth attendee Kyle Olter.

“I got to meet other Catholics from all across the country and how I got to listen to people and their unique experiences,” said Leo Nash, another Kansas City youth.

“NCYC was a great experience. It really brought me closer to God,” Christopher Harman said.

The 2021 National Catholic Youth Conference will be held November 18-20 in Indianapolis; more information can be found at nfcym.org/events/ncyc.