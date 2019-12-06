2020 Support Our Seminarians

“Discerning my possible vocation to the priesthood has been a blessing; being a relatively new seminarian, I already see a significant change in my life,” said Drew Todd, seminarian for the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph. “…I am very appreciative of all the support I have received throughout the Dioceses and the Church.”

January 31, 2020 will mark the 27th annual Support Our Seminarians dinner, to benefit the vocational development of young seminarians like Todd from the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph and Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas at Conception Seminary College.

“In the past 26 years, the SOS event has truly been blessed with very loyal attendees who not only bring their friends each year and include the seminarians in their daily prayers, but who also are extremely generous, both with their time and monetary support,” said Martha Hodes, organizer of the event.

The event will be held at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. and the night’s focus will be on the approved Marian apparition site of Our Lady of Good Help near Green Bay, Wis.—where Our Lady appeared to young Adele Brise over 150 years ago and asked her to “Gather the children in this wild country and teach them what they should know for salvation.” Fr. Edward Looney, graduate of Conception Seminary College who serves as a priest in the Diocese of Green Bay and author of a book of prayers, meditations and devotions inspired by Our Lady of Good Help, will give the keynote.

This year, there are also discount incentives to encourage young people to get involved in supporting vocations.

“Many who were so active in the beginning have now retired and good people are stepping up to take their places. In order to encourage younger people to attend this year, we are inviting young adults at a reduced reservation cost,” said Hodes.

“The Support Our Seminarians event has become a beautiful and enjoyable tradition for the two Kansas City dioceses,” said Abbot Benedict Neenan, O.S.B., of Conception Abbey and Seminary College. He said the event has contributed over $3.8 million in support of seminarians at the College.

“It has also brought the people and priests of our two dioceses together around a most important goal: promoting and supporting vocations to the priesthood,” he continued. “Further, it has encouraged the seminarians to experience the warmth and support of the people of the two dioceses, while also encouraging the people to meet and hear about their future pastors.”

“My time as a seminarian has been a great chance to grow in brotherhood, grow closer to Jesus, learn what it means to be holy, and confront some of the fears I have about the priesthood. The S.O.S. banquet last year was a lot of fun, and it was great to see people’s excitement and joy when seminarians shared their vocation stories,” said Kevin Weinand, seminarian for the Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas.

For more information on the Support Our Seminarians banquet, to purchase tickets or to become an event sponsor, visit SupportOurSeminarians.com.